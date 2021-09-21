With awards season just around the corner — Foundation Weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 2) followed by Homecoming Week (Oct. 3-9), we'll catch up with some of the all-star alumni set to return for ceremonies and speeches. The question: Who's the UI faculty member who had the most profound impact on you?
Vet Med’s Dr. Erwin Small Distinguished Alumni Award
DR. CHRISTINA TRAN (’00)
Founding board member, Multicultural Veterinary Medical Association
“Dr. Bill Smith was assigned as my faculty advisor during my first year of veterinary school at UIUC. In addition to being a boarded veterinary surgeon, Dr. Smith led the small animal surgery service at the Veterinary Teaching Hospital for many years.
“Yet despite all the demands of teaching and providing care for his patients, he always found time for me. We would regularly meet for lunches to discuss veterinary school and my post-graduation plans. His easy nature and sage advice would often assuage any anxieties I had about my future as a veterinarian.
“And during my fourth-year rotations in the Veterinary Teaching Hospital, Dr. Smith would take time to chat in the hallway and give me words of encouragement as I managed my cases. Even after my graduation, we kept in touch and would update each other on our life journeys.
“I look back on my time with Dr. Smith with deep fondness. He supported me during the earliest part of my career and will always serve as the veterinarian that I strive to become.”
College of ACES’ Outstanding Young Alumni Award
RACHEL VANN (’12)
Assistant Professor and Extension Soybean Specialist, N.C. State
“I worked as an intern in the office of Academic Assistant Dean Jason Emmert. It was here where I got excited about working with alumni, prospective students and current students and gained leadership experience early in my undergraduate career.
"It was really transformative for me to have these experiences early, as I started working in that office as a freshman and was able to expand my network for the next three years working in that office. I left the College of ACES with strong admiration largely due to my experiences working in the Academic Program Office.
“The second set of experiences I had in the College of ACES that really ignited my interest in the current space in which I work was my undergraduate research experiences. I worked for Drs. John Masiunas and Richard Mulvaney as an undergraduate research assistant.
"It was through these experiences that I learned the value of conducting unbiased research at the university, what graduate school would entail and the diversity of responsibilities that faculty balance.”