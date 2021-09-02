CHAMPAIGN — University of Illinois senior Pouya Akbarzadeh had Thursday’s dinner ruined by one of the more unfortunate emails one can receive these days: news that he’d tested positive for COVID-19.
But there’s a catch — a few, actually.
Akbarzadeh got vaccinated as soon as he could during the spring semester. He said he has been adhering to protocols, following the indoor mask mandate and rarely goes anywhere except for the campus gym in the mornings.
“It came as a huge surprise to me that I tested positive; I don’t even go to any bars or restaurants because I just don’t feel safe,” Akbarzadeh said.
And he’s not alone: From the first day of classes Aug. 23 through Tuesday, 159 of the 233 positive tests on campus were among the fully vaccinated.
That represents only the vaccinated students, faculty and staff who have continued to get tested. Fully vaccinated people are not required to show a negative saliva test to gain access to campus buildings.
“Given our high rate of vaccination in our university community, it’s reasonable to expect more positives among those fully vaccinated at this point,” said Mike DeLorenzo, UI vice chancellor for administration and operations. “What truly matters is that vaccines reduce the severity of symptoms and reduce the likelihood of hospitalization and death.”
Sure enough, Akbarzadeh said he has been asymptomatic, beyond “some congestion here and there.”
He’s quarantining for 10 days in his one-bedroom apartment, attending virtual classes and giving symptom updates to the Illinois Department of Public Health. He has complied with local contact tracing and retraced his steps for the university side, too.
“Luckily, all those people I knew personally tested negative, so I don’t think I spread it to anyone else,” he said.
Despite lower testing volumes — about 5,500 a day compared with 10,000 a day or more on weekdays last semester — this week on campus has brought the highest single-day case counts in months.
Monday’s total of 74 new cases was the highest since Feb. 9, back in the early days of the vaccine rollout. Tuesday brought 62 new cases as well.
With a campus whose vast majority is vaccinated — around 90 percent of students and more than 80 percent of faculty had uploaded their vaccine cards into the university’s system last week — the more contagious delta strain of the virus is complicating the picture.
Though the vaccine is still excellent at preventing severe sickness and death, it’s “not necessarily perfect in protecting someone from getting infected and spreading it to others,” said Awais Vaid, deputy administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
“Even with currently vaccinated individuals, delta can spread if someone is in close proximity for an extended period of time, especially without a mask,” he said. “This is the reason why a booster will be recommended in the next few weeks.”
Though universal testing is no longer required like last year, the UI has implemented an outbreak testing protocol for even small clusters of cases.
Students who live in a building where there’s been more than one case in the last three days or more than two cases in the last week must get tested every other day until cases improve, DeLorenzo said.
“We typically have locations go on this list for a week,” he said. “At this time, there are seven buildings on the list.”
The UI’s vaccine mandate also takes effect Sunday. All unvaccinated people without an approved exemption must get their first dose by then to remain on campus. Meanwhile, unvaccinated people or those whose vaccine card is not on file must continue to get tested under a rigorous schedule — every other day for undergraduates or twice a week for everyone else.
Though he’s thankful to be symptom-free, Akbarzadeh said he’s still baffled as to how he contracted the virus. One of the only potential culprits he could think of was Quad Day, where plenty of students congregated outdoors five days before he tested positive, but even that’s a shaky guess, he said.
“I tried to stay out of the crowd as much as possible; it couldn’t have been more than 60 seconds of contact with anyone,” he said.
The other possibility is the Activities and Recreation Center, where he typically works out, but it also requires attendees to be fully vaccinated or show proof of a recent negative test.
“I was so cautious, I may never know where I got it from, because no one in my immediate circle has it,” he said.
Akbarzadeh said he hopes vaccinated people living in dorms or Greek houses or attending “higher-traffic” areas on campus consider getting tested soon. They might be in for a surprising result.
“You shouldn’t downplay it,” he said. “People can say, ‘I’m vaccinated, I don’t have any symptoms, I’m going to be just fine,’ and let their guard down. I think we still need to think about the individuals in our family and our community who are all at higher risk.”