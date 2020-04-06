It's Your Business | Piato's Easter pick-me-up: Meals made to order
Your Easter dinner may include fewer people at the table this year, but a local caterer will do the cooking for you if you get your order in soon.
Piato, 804 E. Main St., U, is offering Easter dinner for pick-up at $24 per person.
It includes a choice of three entrees — pancetta-wrapped pork roast, bourbon-cider-glazed ham and spring green risotto.
Choice of starches include smoked gouda scalloped potatoes, cinnamon roasted butternut squash and a garlic and herb roasted potato medley, and vegetable choices include rosemary and garlic roasted carrots, an asparagus and mushroom blend and roasted balsamic vegetables.
Dessert choices include lemon meringue pie, white chocolate coconut cheesecake or chocolate tart with raspberries.
Piato says all meals come with mixed green salads, sweet basil vinaigrette dressing, potato and leek soup and Armenian Easter bread.
Call 217-344-9015 or email info@piatocafe.com to order by 4 p.m. Wednesday. Orders must be picked up between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.
Serving North Carolina
Urbana-based Health Alliance Medical Plans, the Carle health system and FirstCarolinaCare Insurance Company began their joint venture to provide health insurance products in North Carolina on April 1.
FirstCarolinaCare, a not-for-profit insurance company, now jointly owned between Carle Health and FirstHealth of the Carolina, is based in Pinehurst, N.C.
Carle is serving as the majority owner of FCCI and FirstHealth of the Carolinas will maintain an active role as a minority owner, the companies said.
Still open
The coronavirus has temporarily shuttered most of the businesses at Market Place Mall.
But there are four shops considered essential businesses that are still open, according to mall General Manager Dennis Robertson. That includes LensCrafters, Vitamin World, Xfinity and Stardust Vapes and CBD, he said.
Share news about your local business. Debra Pressey can be reached at 217-351-5229 or dpressey@news-gazette.com.