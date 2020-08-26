School is back, but not in full effect.
Although the students haven’t physically returned to the building at Urbana High School, some staff members have. I returned to work Monday, and it feels different, to say the least. It’s so quiet and empty, which is definitely a different vibe.
I got so used to interacting with kids all day, every day, that it feels weird not to be able to do so now. Instead of doing my regular job — I’m in my second year as a student resource supervisor — I was in the commons area, distributing books to students.
There were about a thousand boxes in there with little name tags on them belonging to each student. Walking in, seeing so many boxes and knowing I had to distribute books to all of them was an overwhelming feeling, but I was so happy to finally be back to work that I didn’t mind it at all.
Students start coming back into the building soon, so we want to make sure we have everything in order and ready to go. This year will be different, with plenty of obstacles, but we are equipped and ready to take on all of them.
I feel like I had a pretty positive impact on the kids last year, with it being my first year actually working in the school. This year, I plan to keep being a positive influence and a listening ear for students and make an even bigger impact.
