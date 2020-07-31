When I was a freshman basketball player at Purdue, I had to wear goggles because my glasses kept getting knocked off my face. The goggles had a very thick strap in the back, so once they were on, they were on.
They were big and uncomfortable and made it hard to see when they fogged up.
Plus, I looked really goofy in them.
But despite the inconvenience, they made me better. My eyesight needed help, and the prescription goggles did just that until I could get used to putting my contacts in by myself.
Today, I’m getting ready to go through another uncomfortable face phase. The next time I report to Urbana High School as a student resource supervisor, it will be in a mask. My 18-year-old self would not want to wear the mask at all, but now that I’m an adult with children of my own, I understand the severity.
I’d rather wear a mask than potentially catch the coronavirus any day.
The biggest challenge as we get closer to school is getting the kids from middle school and high school to buy in. The masks are uncomfortable and, just as important to them, uncool.
The younger kids might be easier to convince. Take my own two kids, for example. At 6 and 4, they think the masks are cool and make them look like villains, so it is easy to get my sons to keep them on.
They are getting ready to start school again and will be required to wear masks when they go back. They’re so ready to get out of the house and be around their friends again that even if they didn’t like the masks, they’d still wear them, no problem.
All in all, I am ready for this pandemic to be over and get back to our normal way of living. But I don’t see that happening anytime soon. In fact, I believe this will become our new normal for a long time.
But if we all follow the proper protocol, and keep clean, hopefully this thing can end sooner than later.