Back in April, Dr. Jim Leonard said Carle Foundation Hospital was “preparing for the worst” and “hoping for the best” in the wake of predictions that the coronavirus pandemic would overwhelm America’s health system.
The worst never happened. But neither has the best.
The coronavirus just keeps hanging around, to the point that the chief executive officer of Carle Foundation Hospital sees no end to the mendacious status quo.
“Without a vaccine, this thing just seems to bounce along,” said Leonard. “I don’t know where it ends.”
The veteran physician said he has become increasingly pessimistic about the accuracy of expert scientific opinion on how to effectively combat the virus. In fact, he jokingly agreed with the suggestion that , when it comes to the coronavirus, nobody knows anything.
“What they know will probably be disproved sometime later this afternoon,” he said.
Carle, like much of the rest of the state, shut down business as usual in late March to prepare for the predicted deluge of extremely ill coronavirus patients.
Because that tidal wave never came to pass, Carle has reopened the units, like elective surgery, that it had closed, at great cost to both the hospital and patients.
Leonard said that at the projected height of the pandemic — May and June — Carle had roughly 15 coronavirus patients, a third in intensive care. Carle has 60 beds in its intensive-care unit.
This week, he estimated the hospital has about 20 coronavirus patients, about a third of them in intensive care.
“People (who had the virus) are being discharged. People (with the virus) are being admitted,” he said.
As for Carle’s other divisions, Leonard said inpatient care is “pretty much back to where it was” and that “the hospital and surgery center are back to normal.”
Emergency-room treatment is about 80 percent of what it was before the pandemic started, but convenient care — where people can get non-emergency treatment on a walk-in basis — is “really slow.”
“The demand for that has dropped significantly,” said Leonard, who indicated that those who might otherwise take advantage of convenient care are reluctant to come in for fear of exposing themselves to the virus.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has acted aggressively from the beginning of the pandemic scare, locking down the state for all but “essential” activities.
Despite that bold approach — among the toughest in the country — the results have been, at best, mixed.
The sixth-largest state, Illinois has the seventh-largest number of coronavirus cases — 207,412 — according to Statista. California — the most-populous state — has the largest number of cases — 623,873.
Illinois has the 10th-largest number of deaths — 63 per 100,000 in population, while California ranks at 28 per 100,000.
The four states with the highest death totals per 100,000 are New Jersey (179), New York (169), Massachusetts (128) and Connecticut (125).
Illinois ranks 19th in coronavirus cases per 100,000 with 1,637.
That’s a higher rate per 100,000 than four neighboring states. Only Iowa has more — 1,668 per 100,000.
Per 100,000, Indiana has 1,194, Missouri, 1,111; Michigan, 1,024; and Kentucky, 880.
Leonard predicted the return of University of Illinois students to campus for the fall semester will drive “spikes” in the number of local cases.
His concern is whether that anticipated “spike” will become a “surge.” He defined a surge as a “much bigger wave that is very persistent and drives people into the hospitals and ICUs.”
Some good has come from the pandemic. For example, he said, Carle physicians have been forced by circumstance to use virtual communications — telephone and the internet — to meet with patients and discuss their medical issues. He said Carle doctors had 47 virtual meetings with patients prior to the coronavirus and over 5,000 in the two weeks after the lockdown.
He said that kind of approach can bring first-rate medical care to isolated and rural areas that do not have it now.
“If the patient is comfortable with the interaction, I think it’s a more efficient way to do it,” he said.
At the same time, Leonard said he has been heartened by people’s willingness to self-protect by embracing masks and social distancing.
“We aren’t total victims here,” he said, emphasizing that people can take actions that significantly boost their health.
“Drop 20 pounds, and your risk goes down significantly,” he said.
The healthier one is, the better one’s prospects are in confronting this pandemic, he said. Older people are considered to be more vulnerable than younger ones, but Leonard said age is only a part of the equation.
The other part is each individual’s health. Losing weight, stopping smoking, reducing alcohol consumption are other things people can do to lower their risks factors.
“The aged have decreased immune systems. They have chronic diseases, like diabetes or high blood pressure,” he said.
But Leonard asked if the aged are more vulnerable because “they’re 80, or that they have underlying medical problems” that they can ameliorate by adopting a healthier lifestyle.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-
Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.