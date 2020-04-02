Jim Dey | Carle CEO: 'The biggest problem we have now is the unknown'
It’s impossible to be prepared for everything when anything is possible. But Carle Foundation Hospital’s president and chief executive officer, Dr. James Leonard, said he has beds available and an “adequate” store of necessary supplies if and when the coronavirus pandemic hits his hospital harder than it has so far.
While Leonard says that he, like everybody else, is “paddling upstream” in the face of the pandemic, the situation is manageable — for now.
“We think (hospitalizations) are going to increase. We’re trying to prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” he said.
As of Wednesday, Carle has 10 confirmed coronavirus patients, two of whom were discharged and four of whom are in intensive care. At the same time, hospital officials have tested other patients who have symptoms that could show they have COVID-19.
“The coronavirus is in our community,” Leonard said.
What he can’t say that hugely complicates the situation is to what extent it is present.
He said coronavirus “hot spots” are mostly linked to two types of areas — large population centers like New York City and Chicago and random locations, like Seattle, whose outbreaks have been linked to nursing homes.
“We are nowhere near what’s going on in Cook County, DuPage County,” he said of Champaign County.
Two pieces of the puzzle in terms of gauging the potential spread of the virus relate to what’s known (how many people have been identified as infected) and the unknown (how many are infected but not yet identified and how many were ill with the virus but recovered).
“We don’t really know how bad this is. Our statistics — that’s part of the problem,” he said. “We’re a step behind in figuring out how far this has spread.”
In order to be prepared for potential problems, Leonard said Carle has postponed all elective surgeries. As a consequence, only 50 percent, rather than the typical 90 percent, of its beds are in use. Those who are infected by the coronavirus are in for a tough time. Leonard said its symptoms include a fever above 101 degrees, a heavy cough, headache and potential stomach upset.
“It’s that’s respiratory piece that’s really a problem,” he said, describing a continuum of conditions in which people can feel shortness of breath or actually need assistance to breathe.
He said some people with respiratory problems may not be so debilitated that they need a respirator but may still require “some type of support,” including receiving oxygen via a mask. Recovery can last “two or three weeks,” a period in which patients might start to feel better and then worse.
As has been widely reported, older people — those in their 60s and above — whose health is already compromised are most vulnerable to the coronavirus. But Leonard warned that “not every typical 40-year-old gets better.”
Leonard said he’s supportive of the extreme measures that have been taken to slow down the spread of the virus — social distancing, stay-at-home orders and the shutting down of many aspects of commerce.
That has slowed the spread of the coronavirus while raising questions about how long it will continue to be a problem. He said for the short term, “we need some of these medications to show they can interrupt the natural progress” of the virus, and in the long term, a vaccine to address “future seasons.”
Whatever problems central Illinois counties encounter, Leonard suggested they will be mild compared with major urban areas.
“I think (Cook County) is in for a difficult time,” he said. “The next couple weeks are going to be very difficult.”
Like everyone else affected by the pandemic, Leonard expressed frustration about the uncertain future.
“The biggest problem we have now is the unknown,” he said. “It changes every day.”
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.
