In the midst of the end of life as we know it, life — inevitably — goes on.
Fish gotta swim, birds gotta fly and appetites must be sated.
So even as bars and restaurants are closed — except for takeout — business at Illinois’ new enterprises that sell legal cannabis goes on — only at the proper social distancing, of course.
That’s why a line of customers were standing in the rain outside NuMed in Urbana while just three were allowed into the waiting area inside the building. The coronavirus pandemic may be complicating operations, but it’s not slowing them down much.
“It’s been pretty busy,” said NuMed manager Sean Johnson. “We only allow so many people into the building to maintain social distancing.”
Johnson said his employees encouraged customers to wait in their cars. Nonetheless, a handful stood outside the door at safe distances from each other waiting their turns.
“We can’t make people not wait out in the rain,” he said.
Like many businesses trying to deal with the new abnormal, NuMed encourages its medical marijuana patients to order online, and they apparently are doing so.
But not Glenn from Indiana. He wasn’t interested in providing his last name Thursday, but he agreed to talk to me “as long as you don’t keep me from getting in.”
Coronavirus or not, Glenn is on a mission. He visited Urbana as part of his “bucket list” to buy cannabis “in every state where it’s legal.”
Others, of course, are on different missions.
Mayor Diane Marlin and fellow administrators were working on contingency plans to “keep the city functioning” in the event the coronavirus pandemic complicates the delivery of public services. Plus, she said, the city wants as many of its employees who can to work at home, but figuring out who can takes time.
“We’re in the process of putting together a list,” Marlin said.
Marlin is obviouslytaking the issue seriously, and she warned that others “need to take this seriously.”
Until it’s over, everything is up in the air, including Marlin’s ambitious plans for the renovation of the Landmark Hotel at Lincoln Square.
“At this point, there is uncertainty. That’s all we can be certain about,” she said.
It’s enough to make a body turn either to drink or a higher power for sustenance.
Unfortunately, bars and restaurants are closed.
But religious leaders are still ministering to their flocks.
St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, like all catholic churches in Illinois, has suspended its “public celebration of Mass,” but its “church and adoration chapel is open for personal prayer,” according to its telephone message.
Meanwhile, St. Patrick’s Church in Urbana continues to take confessions, even though its confessional is “too small” to maintain social distancing.
“I moved out of the confessional,” said Father Anthony Co.
He created a “makeshift confessional” with a “partition” to allow privacy.
Father Co said St. Pat’s continues “to interact with people in one form or another.”
“In one sense, it’s fascinating to creatively problem-solve on how to minister to God’s people,” he said, stating the church communicates through YouTube, Facebook and its website.
He’s found that “I’m actually communicating with more people” now that traditional operations have been curtailed.
Father Co has also been communicating with God, but has received no insight into when the pandemic panic will come to an end.
“I haven’t asked him. I’m not too worried about it,” he said. “God’s will be done.”