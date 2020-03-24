Jim Dey | Coronavirus landscape testing everyone
As the state enters Day 4 of the coronavirus apocalypse — get back in the house and lock the door — more and more people are feeling like strangers in a strange land.
There’s the lawyer who’s not talking to clients or facing urgent deadlines to file legal motions, the library manager whose library is closed, the sports information director who has no active teams about which to provide information.
“It’s a really weird time,” said Kent Brown, sports information director at the University of Illinois.
The state is in shutdown mode, thanks to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s announcement that everyone but “essential” workers should stay home. Although his list of just who is “essential” is incredibly long, it’s still taken the starch out of daily life.
In fact, it’s made spectators of those who are watching the world go by — very slowly — through their front window.
Of course, the world continues — the stock market is going up and down like a yo-yo. It’s been mostly down, with just enough moves up to throw investors totally off stride.
In that sense, Ron Endsley continues to do what he usually does — counsel investors.
“(The days) have been long and they’ve been very interesting,” said Endsley, the leader of the Charles Schwab investment office in Champaign.
He said clients are “wondering what’s going on” and what to do about it.
“They just need to stay the course. It’s tough to do emotionally,” he said, noting that always “markets go up and down” but not in the extremes of recent days.
He said some people are reconsidering their “risk tolerance” and “their life stage” as part of efforts to “re-balance” their investment portfolio. But Endsley said he’s not yet run into any clients who’ve capitulated to market conditions and sold everything.
The question on everyone’s mind, of course, is how bad the spread of the coronavirus will get. Scare stories that run every day include more diagnosed, more hospitalized and more deaths.
On Monday it was reported that 12 Illinois residents have died and 1,285 cases have been diagnosed.
That’s a big jump over last week. Still, the state has roughly 12.5 million residents.
Medical experts have indicated those numbers will continue to increase, but Pritzker’s stay-at-home order is intended to limit the spread.
That’s requires people to cool their heels at home.
So far Champaign Public Library director Donna Pittman said she has “not yet” experienced cabin fever.
“But it’s only part way through Day 2,” she said.
Like a dutiful manager, Pittman has put together a schedule that includes attending to library issues via teleconference, reading a Louise Penny mystery, going out for a walk “a couple of times a day” and not quite binge-watching (two hours maximum) television shows.
“I’m looking forward to ‘Ozark.’ It’s really good,” she said.
Urbana lawyer Blake Weaver is looking forward to generating some income. So far, it’s not working out as well as he’d like.
“We’re not bringing in anything. But there’s still rent. There’s still payroll,” he said. “We had been busy. But it’s shut down.”
Still, Weaver is working on pending cases, talking to clients by telephone. He calls the whole process “clumsy.”
“It’s not very efficient. And it’s not very fun. But you have to do something,” Weaver said.
Do something? That’s what UI SID Brown said. But what’s there to do when the winter sports tournaments (basketball and wrestling) and all the spring sports have been cancelled?
Brown said his department has embraced special projects, including a “One Shining Moment” video commemorating the UI men’s basketball season, and made athletes available for interviews with news outlets.
“We’re trying to be a little bit more proactive,” he said. “With no games, every sports reporter is looking to fill space or time.”
