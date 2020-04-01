Jim Dey | Everyone’s equal, just some more than others
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s announcement Tuesday that he’s extending his stay-at-home directive until at least April 30 was hardly a shocker.
After all, President Donald Trump earlier publicly abandoned his hope of getting this country back to something close to regular business by Easter (April 12), extending his personal deadline to the end of the month.
Still, Pritzker’s announcement had to come as something of a body blow to those who are watching their businesses come to the edge of collapse and their incomes disappear. And that doesn’t include those going stir crazy following the governor’s lockdown suggestion.
Since misery loves company, people can take some solace with the admonition that we’re all in this together, bound together by common frustrations as well as common hopes for the end — or at least the tamping down — of the coronavirus pandemic.
Because we are all in this together, right?
Well, maybe not as much as some people might hope.
Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart isn’t buying that line. He’s angry about Pritzker’s decision to bar state prisons from taking inmates sentenced to prison who remain in county jails.
He suggested that Pritzker, who defended his decision as medically necessary to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, is looking out for his problems while ignoring the ones he’s creating for county sheriffs.
Dart described Pritzker’s decision as an “every-man-for-himself” approach that leaves the sheriffs of the state’s 102 counties out in the cold.
The Illinois Sheriffs Association is asking Pritzker to reconsider his decision so they can transfer healthy individuals out of local correctional facilities to other locations.
“... there are some (jails) that are full today, and this is just going to make the problems that they have in their jails that much worse,” said Jim Kaitschuk, the group’s executive director.
It’s hardly surprising that Pritzker considers state problems more consequential than county problems.
Public officials put their own problems and preferences first, no matter whether the issue involves jail inmates or federal dollars.
Perhaps it would be better to say, especially when it involves federal dollars.
Last week’s $2.2 trillion federal aid package passed by Congress and signed by Trump sends that message loud and clear in terms of what really counts in Illinois.
The legislation purports to provide $150 billion in aid to state and local governments that have been adversely affected by economic fallout from the coronavirus.
Illinois is certainly going to get some financial aid out of the package. But there was a poison pill put in the aid proposal for local governments.
As things now stand, any federal financial aid for local governments in Illinois is reserved exclusively for Chicago.
The Illinois Municipal League, which represents local governments across the state, expressed outrage that Chicago will benefit at everyone else’s expense.
“... the legislation specifically includes in its definition of ‘units of local government’ a municipality with a population that exceeds 500,000. As you are aware, only one municipality within Illinois meets this requisite population threshold,” Brad Cole, the municipal league’s executive director, wrote in a recent letter to the governor
Cole charged that “Congress has turned a blind eye to the economic crisis facing all municipalities and has effectively ignored 1,297 of Illinois’ cities, villages and towns.”
On behalf of the municipal league, Cole asked Pritzker to disburse any financial aid given for municipal governments to all Illinois cities and towns on a per capita basis “so that every community receives the financial help they need to weather this crisis.”
There’s no disputing that Chicago, a financial basket case thanks to years of financial mismanagement, needs all the help it can get. There’s also no disputing that Chicago dominates Illinois politics in terms of population, votes cast and state elected officials who live there.
So it should be no great surprise that, in the midst of this public-health and economic crisis, it would use its political influence to take advantage of the situation.
So we’re not really in all this together, no matter how much it warms some people’s hearts to think we are.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.
Jim Dey is a staff writer for The News-Gazette. His email is jdey@news-gazette.com.