Jim Dey | Governor’s decision on inmates handcuffs sheriffs
Public officials in Illinois have been playing nicely with each other since the coronavirus pandemic turned what passed for normal daily life upside down.
But it was inevitable that one official’s decision would complicate another’s job and there would be fireworks.
The first real policy dispute broke out over the weekend between Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart and Gov. J.B. Pritzker over the governor’s decision to stop accepting inmates who have been sentenced to prison into state prisons.
Dart, who is joined by the sheriff’s association, denounced Pritzker’s decision as a selfish display that makes life easier for the state but harder for local sheriffs.
“If someone thinks that is proper, they need to get a new job,” Dart said. “People who do that clearly don’t look at it as we are in this thing together. That’s every man for himself. And I clearly don’t think anybody who’s thoughtful would be doing that at this time.”
As of March 26, those convicted of crimes who have been sentenced to prison will remain in county jails for an indefinite period.
While unhappy with Pritzker’s decision, Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman is not as agitated as Dart.
“Right now, it’s not a big deal,” he said.
But given the open-ended nature of the coronavirus pandemic, Heuerman said it has the potential to become a serious burden on local jails.
As more time passes, the sheriff said, “we’re going to have issues.”
He said the current jail population is roughly 140, a consequence of a “concerted effort to reduce the jail population the last couple of weeks.”
Just as life in the private sector has been slowed to a crawl by public-safety measures meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus, so, too, has the criminal-justice system.
Orders by Pritzker for people to remain in their homes unless they are considered “essential” workers has slowed down calls for service to law-enforcement agencies. So the intake of individuals involved in the system has been limited, but those who remain have been frozen in place.
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz noted that Michael Henslick, who was convicted of murder Feb. 14 in the 2009 slaying of Holly Cassano, was scheduled to be sentenced March 20, but that hearing has been postponed indefinitely because the expected crowd of friends and supporters would breach social-distancing requirements and pose a public-health hazard.
“We didn’t want to do his sentencing hearing because so many people will want to be there,” she said.
While slowed to a crawl, the system still is moving.
Rietz said her office and the courts are working together on a reduced basis, holding hearings that are deemed necessary. They include initial court appearances — arraignments — for those arrested and charged with crimes, conducting juvenile court hearings mandated by law and accepting guilty pleas.
Rietz said two juveniles were scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon on charges involving auto theft. She suggested the alleged theft represented a crime of opportunity and urged citizens to take simple measures to protect their property including not leaving the engine on or keys in the car.
“Don’t give people an opportunity to commit crimes,” she said.
At the same time, Pritzker’s Department of Corrections is refusing to accept inmates from county jails, it’s also overseeing the early release of inmates it’s currently housing, ostensibly for the purpose of limiting exposure to the coronavirus.
Rietz said her office was informed that two Champaign County residents were among them, one who was sentenced for aggravated DUI and the other a drug case involving methamphetamine.
These are the kind of people who have a hard time staying on the right side of the law, meaning their newfound freedom could pose a law-enforcement problem. Rietz said the only consolation she can take in the early releases is that “they were people who were scheduled to be released” soon.
Out of concern for the pandemic, jail officials have been taking special measures.
Heuerman said “in-person visitation” with inmates has been suspended, with inmates still having the option of using online video-conferencing to stay in touch with family members. He also said new inmates are being subjected to medical screenings and “isolated for 14 days” to make sure they are virus-free.
At the same time, jail employees also are being tested to make sure they are symptom-free.
While the system continues to function at a low level, both Rietz and Heuerman said they remain concerned by the uncertainty that surrounds the public-health response to the coronavirus.
Rietz described events as akin to riding a “roller coaster.” Heuerman expressed similar sentiments, recalling that he recently emailed his predecessor, Dan Walsh, to tell him that he “never told me that (dealing with the coronavirus) was part of the job.”
Jim Dey is a staff writer for The News-Gazette. His email is jdey@news-gazette.com.