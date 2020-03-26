Jim Dey | ‘Grim’ barely describes state’s financial fallout from coronavirus pandemic
State financial forecasters Wednesday issued another financial report, one required by law that included a “three-year budget forecast” as well as a slew of charts and numbers.
But without saying so directly, they cited something more than a caveat to their work. Broken down to its most basic level, it was fuggedaboutit — their previously hopeful forecasts are not going to happen.
The coronavirus, it seems, is not only wreaking havoc on daily life in Illinois, but its economic impact is expected to wreck the state’s already pathetic financial standing.
“The impact that this will have on Illinois’ economy and its economically-tied revenue sources is impossible to determine right now. However, the longer this period of uncertainty continues, the higher the chances that the U.S. (and, therefore, Illinois) will enter into a recession in the near future,” states the report prepared by the budget analysts at the state’s Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability.
The state’s two largest sources of revenue are the state income tax and state sales tax.
They contributed 49 percent ($19.2 billion) and 22 percent ($8.4 billion) of revenue, respectively, to the 2019 fiscal year budget.
It’s those two sources of revenue that are expected to be hurt most by the current economic shutdown put in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus. After all, if way fewer people are working, earning and spending, the economy comes to a screeching halt.
Citing the experience of two past recessions (the early 2000s and 2008-09), the report states that revenues fell by 5.5 percent between 2000-03 and 8.7 percent between FY 2008 and FY 2010.
“Because of this, the commission estimates that if Illinois were to have another severe recession similar to the ‘Great Recession,’ the decline in total receipts could reach 11 percent. In terms of receipts, this would equate to a revenue loss of $4.5 billion. This revenue reduction would likely be spread over multiple fiscal years,” the report states.
Things, however, could get even worse than that.
The report said the prospect of the “country, and world, plunging into recession seems to grow each day,” making it impossible to safely estimate the impact on state revenues. But if circumstances prove even worse, revenues could decline “20 percent, a revenue reduction of over $8 billion” spread over “multiple fiscal years.”
If that’s not bad enough, Wirepoints financial analyst Mark Glennon said there are scenarios under which economic circumstances for everyone — individuals, business and government at all levels — could get even worse.
“I sure hope the revenue loss would be as low as that $8 billion estimate by COGFA, but that may be very optimistic. The president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank fears we are looking at 30 percent unemployment and a 50 percent cut to GDP (gross domestic product) next quarter. That would indeed be ‘unparalleled’ in U.S. history, as he said. And our municipalities are facing similar revenue disasters,” Glennon said.
As the report noted, bad economic news builds on itself.
If the state has less revenue, it obviously has less money to pay its bills. That means unpaid bills now standing around $7.6 billion will increase, as will the costs of interest the state pays.
The state has, foolishly, set the interest rates it pays at 9 percent and 12 percent, depending on the bill. At those sky-high rates, interest payments represent hundreds of millions of dollars a year and are, the report states, a “threat to the state because any money needed to pay late payment penalties is money that cannot be used for other purposes.”
Simultaneously, the weaker state finances are, the higher the interest rates it must pay on the general obligation bonds it issues.
Finally, the less money the state has, the less it will have to contribute to the state’s badly underfunded pensions, meaning the level of pension underfunding will grow beyond where it now stands — between $137 billion and $250 billion, depending on whether public or private sector financial standards are used.
Jim Dey is a staff writer for The News-Gazette. His email is jdey@news-gazette.com.