When a prominent Illinois legislator asked the federal government for $10 billion to help bail out the state’s financially challenged public pensions, he generated a round of condemnation.
Speaking for many, The Chicago Tribune blasted new Senate President Don Harmon for using the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to ask taxpayers from the other 49 states to help solve a problem created by this one’s elected officials.
“It is not surprising an Illinois politician finally put in writing what economists and financial watchdogs have been warning for years: That elected officials who failed to take seriously decades of fiscal warning bells in this state eventually would seek a bailout from the federal government. What is beyond galling is using the coronavirus as an excuse,” The Tribune editorialized.
Harmon, a liberal Democrat from Oak Park who replaced retired Senate President John Cullerton, sought more than $41.6 billion in coronavirus bailout aid. That included $10 billion for Illinois’s five public pensions — teachers, university employees, state employees, judges and legislators — that are underfunded by at least $137 billion.
But Harmon’s request generated a different response in Washington, D.C. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he has an alternate solution.
Noting that some states, like some cities and counties across the country, have financial problems that they can never solve, McConnell suggested giving states the same option that cities and counties have used.
“I would certainly be in favor of allowing states to use the bankruptcy route. It’s saved some cities, and there’s no good reason for it not to be available,” he said.
Illinois is the poster child for chronic fiscal irresponsibility, so it’s no surprise that McConnell identified it — along with California and Connecticut — as among the states that might benefit from a bankruptcy option. His home state of Kentucky also has dire pension problems.
Bankruptcy may seem like an extreme proposal. But the notion has been floating around for years.
Here are two extreme examples.
Detroit filed for bankruptcy in 2013 and now is coming back — or at least it was before the pandemic.
Somewhat similar to a state, Puerto Rico, which mishandled its finances for years, went bankrupt in 2017. Congress passed special legislation allowing it to do so.
As McConnell stated, it also would take congressional legislation for states to file bankruptcy, and there would be considerable opposition, particularly from interest groups representing holders of bonds they issued.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the supermajority Democrats who control Illinois have steadfastly argued that it needs to raise the money necessary to pay off debts, particularly public-pension debts, and they’ve proposed a variety of tax increases to do so.
So even if the bankruptcy option became available, there’s no guarantee Illinois would use it.
But the state is drawing ever closer to the financial abyss.
Earlier this week, Moody’s downgraded Illinois bonds to a notch above junk status and predicted that, in light of the pandemic, things will get worse.
At the same time, the Teachers Retirement System, while indicating it has ample assets to make its monthly payments, reported that “as of April 20, 2020, the investment portfolio was valued at $50.18 billion,” a $4 billion decline from Dec. 31.
It’s a long road to a bankruptcy filing. But those who follow state finances assert that it’s only a matter of time for Illinois.
Mark Glennon, a financial analyst for the Wirepoints website, argues that bankruptcy could take a variety of forms: “a full bankruptcy like Chapter 9 for municipalities to something limited to pensions to just a few sentences of federal statute to authorize states to adjust debts.”
“When the numbers finally shake out, it may become abundantly clear to everybody that Illinois has no choice but to cut its debt load,” he said. “Bankruptcy or pension cuts are the only way to do that.”
Elizabeth Bauer, a financial analyst for Forbes, said the pandemic “makes it very difficult to evaluate what the right answer is, generally speaking.”
“It would be appealing to provide cash with strings attached that force states that overspent to get their finances in order, reform pensions, cut payrolls, etc. — and the restructuring of a bankruptcy process would certainly have that effect, where a ‘no strings attached’ bailout would not,” she said.