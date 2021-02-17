Dr. Jim Leonard, president and chief executive officer of Carle Foundation Hospital, is feeling a little bit better about the direction of the coronavirus pandemic that has paralyzed much of the state and nation since March.
“Things have started trending down since the first week of January,” Leonard said.
The veteran physician is reluctant to predict good times ahead, but he’s cautiously optimistic they’ll be less worse than they have been for a variety of reasons.
For starters, there’s the rollout of vaccines that are intended to generate the much-desired artificial herd immunity. Then there are improved treatment methods that are preventing people from becoming ill or, if they become ill, generating better health outcomes. Finally, the demand for patient beds in the intensive-care unit is well within manageable levels.
Problems, however, remain.
But first, the good news.
Leonard said Monday’s hospital census included seven COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 16 in isolation because they remain contagious.
Another 17 patients are hospitalized with the virus but are no longer contagious.
“At our peak, we would be about 70-plus, roughly twice where we’re at right now,” Leonard said.
Carle maintains roughly 60 ICU beds for all medical needs.
“We’re still dealing with heart attacks, strokes, etc.,” Leonard said.
Like many medical facilities, Carle prepared for the pandemic based on a worst-case scenario, shutting down nonessential operations so it could handle an expected flood of patients.
It’s back to what pretty much passes for normal.
While restating his warning that the coronavirus is “not going away,” Leonard said he has noticed that the “peaks” of predicted surges in the virus, like the post-Christmas one, “have been less each time.”
He’s been especially pleased with the success of Champaign County’s vaccination program. Compared to other counties in Illinois, Champaign County has excelled, to the point that those eligible now include those over 40 with chronic illnesses.
Attributing the success of the local vaccine effort to supply of the medicine and strong leadership in getting it to the public, Leonard warned those who have received the shots not to be overconfident.
A vaccination “does not prevent you from contracting the virus,” he said, indicating it reduces symptoms perhaps to the point that “you might not even know you’ve got it.”
Indeed, Leonard said one of the major unsolved mysteries surrounding the pandemic is how many people contracted the virus but were asymptomatic. If those numbers were available — and they probably never will be — he said medical experts would know “how close we are to real herd immunity.”
Leonard, however, continues to be troubled by the collateral damage caused to people’s mental health and the inability of young children to be in school.
He urged people to watch their weight, get exercise and associate with those they believe to be safe.
“Most people just don’t do well with this kind of isolation,” he said, referring to the community lockdowns and limited social interaction that have been the hallmark of the virus’s impact.
Leonard also said children from preschool to middle school should be back in class because they “need the social interactions.” He suggested that process could be facilitated by vaccinating teachers.
He said the data is less clear about high-school-age kids, so he is reluctant to make a suggestion for them.
While the local response to the vaccination program has been strong, Leonard said he’s dismayed that so many people apparently are fearful of or reluctant to get shots. He said that “after scrutiny and evaluation” of the vaccine program, he’s an enthusiastic supporter.
He attributed some people’s reluctance to get the shots to political rhetoric that raised questions about the viability of the vaccines before the election and then embraced vaccine programs afterward.
He said that rhetoric is “part of the noise” that has dominated the public discourse on the coronavirus and included mistaken predictions about how the pandemic would play out and what people should do to protect themselves.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.