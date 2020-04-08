Dr. Tom Pliura is in a legal fight with local health officials over his for-profit proposal to conduct tests for the coronavirus.
But he’s offering some sound non-medical advice at no charge.
“The lesson to be learned is don’t loan money to your friends. That’s why we have banks,” said the physician lawyer, who lives with his family in LeRoy.
Pliura learned his lesson the hard way, in the process putting a substantial sum of money at risk, straining long-standing friendships and becoming a key player in a dispute that’s sure to sully the reputation of a powerful Republican legislator and former gubernatorial candidate.
Last week, Pliura won a $1.8 million judgment over a 2010 loan of $1 million he said he never would have made if the individuals to whom he was loaning the money had been truthful to him.
The judgment was returned against Robert F. Brady Sr. by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary Gorman.
Testimony in the case revealed that Pliura made the loan after being assured by Brady and his two brothers, including prominent Republican state Sen. Bill Brady of Normal, that the loan was fully collateralized by four apartment buildings in Normal that they owned free and clear.
“The evidence established that the debtor intended to deceive (Pliura and his wife) into believing that they were receiving a loan on free-and-clear real estate collateral with a value sufficient to fully secure their loan,” Gorman wrote.
Because of his long-standing friendship with the Brady brothers, Pliura said he exercised “poor judgment” by taking them at their word and not hiring a lawyer to investigate the quality of the collateral.
“He knew the Bradys as successful businessmen in the community and, despite also knowing of their current financial distress and urgent need to borrow money, he had no reason to think that any of the Bradys, including the debtor, would look him in the eye and lie,” Gorman wrote.
Pliura only received one payment on the loan — in the form of a check that bounced. After he filed a state court lawsuit in 2018 to collect on the note, Robert Brady responded by going to federal bankruptcy court in November 2018 and asking, among other things, that the debt to Pliura be discharged.
Pliura protested on the grounds that the loan he made was not dischargeable because it was “obtained by fraud and misrepresentation.”
The portrait painted in trial testimony is one of desperate businessmen whose family home construction business was crushed by the collapse of the banking and housing markets in 2008 and 2009. Buried under debt, the Bradys went to Pliura for assistance.
In his testimony, Robert Brady admitted “the money borrowed from the Pliuras was used to pay the bills of Brady Homes and that he had no idea how the money was going to be paid back after it was borrowed.”
Robert Brady’s lawyer, Sumner Bourn of Peoria, argued Pliura was not entitled to a judgment because he had foolishly made the loan, a claim the judge described as “not credible” because it shifts “blame from the wrongdoer to the victim.”
Gorman’s ruling has received considerable attention in the media because of the prominent role played by Bill Brady, the Republican leader in the state Senate and the GOP’s gubernatorial candidate in 2010 against Democratic incumbent Pat Quinn. He lost in a close race.
While Brady was campaigning against Quinn, evidence shows, he was being considerably less than truthful about the collateral for the Pliura loan. That kind of legal finding will undermine almost any criticism Brady and his fellow Republicans make against ethics-challenged Democrats in state government.
Testimony indicated that Bill Brady called Pliura to seek a $1 million loan in August 2010, claiming that subcontractors to whom he owed money were threatening to take their complaints about non-payment to the media. Bill Brady allegedly argued that would undermine his campaign for governor.
Pliura ultimately agreed to make the $1 million loan after being offered four apartment buildings at 1700, 1708, 1710 and 1712 Rockingham Drive in Normal as collateral.
At the Oct. 29, 2010 loan-signing meeting, Pliura indicted he wanted the Bradys and their wives to sign the loan documents. But the three Brady brothers “replied to that request by declining to have their wives sign, saying it was unnecessary” because the collateral provided for the loan had a “value that more than covered the amount of the loan.”
Actually, the purported collateral was non-existent because all four buildings were “encumbered by mortgages to Busey Bank” and “cross-collateralized to secure other loans.”
Busey Bank took a deed for foreclosure for the properties in “mid-2011,” at a time when the Bradys owed the bank $6 million.
Sen. Brady declined to comment on the situation, calling it a “matter involving my brother.”
“... as such, I am not in a position to comment on it,” he said in a statement to The (Bloomington) Pantagraph.
Pliura, however, was more than willing to comment, expressing regret for making the loan.
“I feel bad about the whole issue,” he said.
Pliura said he was especially sorry he ignored his wife’s repeated advice not to make the loan.
“I have to listen to my wife tell me every night, ‘I told you so.’ That’s the worst part of the whole deal,” he said.