Jim Dey | Municipalities hoping to get cut of federal coronavirus relief funds
With smaller communities cut off from federal funds appropriated to states and big cities to help offset the economic impacts of the coronavirus, the Illinois Municipal League hopes to persuade Gov. J.B. Pritzker to funnel some of the aid the state receives to cities other than Chicago.
“We’re working with the governor’s office on that,” said Brad Cole, the group’s executive director. “The governor’s office has been very cooperative.”
If that aid is forthcoming, the mayors of Champaign and Urbana will be pleased, because they say they are watching anticipated municipal revenues collapse in the face of the pandemic that has brought national, state and local economies to a screeching halt.
“Our budgets are going to be devastated,” said Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin. “We’re already looking at way worse than our worst-case scenario (for budget projections). Cities of all sizes are going to need help.”
The question of aid to municipalities arose after Congress recently passed a $2 trillion aid package that included $150 billion for all 50 states, but restricted funds for cities to those with populations of at least 500,000. Chicago is the only city in Illinois meeting that threshold.
Writing to Pritzker, Cole complained that “Congress has turned a blind eye to the economic crisis facing all municipalities and has effectively ignored 1,297 of Illinois’ cities, villages and towns.”
Cole said he hopes the governor agrees to take a portion of the federal aid that the state gets from that $150 billion appropriation and funnel it to municipalities.
Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen said she has “no reason to believe” Pritzker won’t allocate federal funds fairly to municipalities, but “we were hoping it would be allocated directly to the cities.”
Feinen said she joined an effort by the U.S. Conference of Mayors to oppose the 500,000-population restriction, but the group’s efforts were not successful.
Municipalities in Illinois do qualify for other federal funds contained in the stimulus package.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, last week announced $4.8 million in federal community development block grant money to seven cities in his district, including Champaign and Urbana.
Champaign will receive $591,000 and Urbana will get $294,000.
The block grant allocations are different from the $150 billion program established for states and major cities.
There are restrictions on how block grant money can be used. Marlin said those funds are aimed at assisting low-income seniors or specific low-income neighborhoods. She said Urbana’s additional block grant funds will be parceled out to social-service agencies to finance human-service needs not being met.
The Tax Foundation reports that the $150 billion program is “mostly allocated by population” but guarantees that each state will “receive at least $1.25 billion even if its population share would otherwise indicate a lesser amount.”
It said any aid provided directly to cities, like Chicago, will be “subtracted from the amount otherwise available to their state’s government.”
Using Chicago as an example, the Tax Foundation reported that “with a population of about 2.7 million,” it makes up 21 percent of Illinois’ total population.
“Illinois is eligible for up to $4.91 billion in funding under the Coronavirus Relief Fund, and $1.33 billion of that is associated with Chicago’s population,” it said. “Chicago, however, cannot claim all $1.33 billion. The city can claim 45 percent of it, or about $600 million, which would come out of the state’s cap.”
It remains to be seen how the balance will be divided between state government in Illinois and the state’s remaining 1,296 municipalities, all of which are ravenous for additional revenue.
Cole speculated the 500,000 threshold was put in place so federal officials would not have to sort out allocations for thousands of communities in the 50 states.
“I think they’re leaving it to the states to figure out,” he said.
The block grant money and funds for states and large cities are just a small part of the $2 trillion-plus legislation.
It also includes $454 billion in emergency lending to businesses, states and cities and dramatically expanded funds to assist the unemployed and provides tax rebates that average $3,400 for a family of four.
Despite the size of a series of aid packages approved by Congress, Cole characterized the economic fallout from the pandemic as a “disaster” that will have “long-lasting and unbelievably drastic” consequences for individuals, businesses and government at all levels.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.