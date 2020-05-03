If the fallout from the coronavirus has generated economic and social chaos throughout Illinois, it should be no surprise that challenges to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s lockdown order have sparked legal turmoil as well.
On Monday, a Henry County judge issued a temporary restraining order barring Pritzker from enforcing his lockdown against a dissenting Republican Illinois House member.
On Friday, the House member in question — Darren Bailey of Xenia — filed a motion asking for the TRO he won to be withdrawn. He vowed that his efforts to show Pritzker’s lockdown is unconstitutional “will not end, but only get stronger.”
After Bailey flipped, Pritzker flopped.
The governor rescinded his ban on church services and now will allow people to leave their homes “to engage in the free exercise of religion, provided that such exercise must comply with social distancing requirements and the limit on gatherings of more than 10 people ...”
Having previously banned drive-in religious services — a clear bureaucratic overreach — Pritzker now says they “are encouraged.”
His reversal came after a northern Illinois church filed a federal lawsuit alleging Pritzker’s mandate violates people’s constitutional rights to freedom of worship.
Where do Pritzker’s emergency powers end and the Bill of Rights to the U.S. Constitution begin?
Clearly not a czar free to do as he chooses, Pritzker is maneuvering his way through a minefield of legalities.
But so, too, are the dissenters who consider his three lockdown orders — the latest extending through May — to be overly broad and illegal.
Pritzker’s lawyers this week laid out their legal case for claiming unlimited authority when they filed a 19-page brief with the Fifth District Appellate Court.
Given that Bailey has asked to vacate the TRO, the brief appears to be moot. But its contents foreshadow future Pritzker claims that he has authority to impose perpetual 30-day lockdowns and possesses “inherent” authority to make whatever decisions he believes correct.
But his subsequent action modifying his bans on services in church and drive-ins repudiates that position.
A recent U.S. Justice Department brief in an unrelated case laid out the legal problem with gubernatorial orders designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
“... there is no pandemic exception ... to the fundamental liberties the constitution safeguards,” the brief states.
Neither, however, is there a clear guide to what passes legal muster.
Partly political and partly legal, the division of opinion pits Pritzker’s one-size-fits-all approach against legislators who feel counties outside Cook and the collar counties should be exempt from the lockdown.
Hard feelings have resulted.
One legislator, Rep. John Cabello of Winnebago County, accused Pritzker of presiding over a “police state.”
Pritzker has, in turn, responded venomously toward them, claiming their legal challenges are “insulting” and “dangerous.”
“Painful as our actions might be, the question boils down to life and death,” he said.
The governor, obviously, is so convinced of his legal and moral correctness that he cannot conceive principled dissent.
That was the theme of the brief Pritzker lawyers filed with the Fifth District and aimed at persuading the court to overturn the temporary restraining order Clay County Circuit Judge Michael McHaney imposed.
McHaney held that the Illinois Emergency Management Act limits a governor’s emergency declaration to 30 days and that subsequent declarations must be approved by the legislature.
Pritzker lawyers argue that because the Illinois Emergency Management Act does not specifically limit the governor’s power to extend emergencies he has unlimited authority.
“Past governors have issued multiple and often successive proclamations for a single disaster,” they argued.
They also cited the governor’s “inherent authority” to “protect the public health in a crisis.”
But that view runs counter to a legal memo prepared by another state lawyer, David Robinson, assistant director of the state appellate prosecutor’s office. He warned that Pritzker’s authority to restrict individual freedoms is hardly absolute.
In advice to local state’s attorneys, Robinson found “clear — although potentially justified infringements” on people’s constitutional rights to religious freedom and assemble and petition government.
Robinson also wrote that Illinois law “appears to provide the governor a maximum 30-day window” to taken emergency action.
Opinions, of course, are just that. Forthcoming rulings from sitting judges determine the law.