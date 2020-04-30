Jim Dey | While arrow is pointing up, hurdles remain
Nearly a month ago, Carle Foundation Hospital President Jim Leonard said he and his colleagues were “paddling upstream” in their efforts to deal with the spreading coronavirus.
Ultimately, it turned out they were waiting for a wave of seriously ill patients who never turned up.
“We were preparing for the worst and hoping for the best. and we’ve been pushed way toward the best,” Leonard said.
Now, he said, the hospital is dealing with financial fallout caused by cancelling elective surgeries that he said are now scheduled to resume May 11.
Leonard said Carle preferred to resume elective surgeries on May 1, but Gov. J.B. Pritzker forbid it.
Like most hospitals that went into emergency mode, the policy change proved to be expensive.
“We know the (financial) losses are going to be huge,” said Leonard. “Revenue goes down, but expenses do not. It’s a big old number.”
Elective procedures were cancelled to free up all of Carle’s 427 hospital beds. Even then, predictions were that Carle would be among many hospitals that wouldn’t have enough beds for coronavirus patients.
But Leonard said the hospital never reached capacity.
“We’ve been right in the 300 range,” he said. “We’re still 60 percent. But we usually run in the 90 percent range.”
Number-crunching
As of Wednesday, Illinois has identified 48,102 coronavirus cases and experienced 2,125 deaths. That’s out of a population of roughly 12.5 million.
Champaign County has identified 114 cases and seen six deaths, Douglas County 14 cases and zero deaths, Ford County nine cases and one death, Piatt County six cases and no deaths and Vermilion County 18 cases and one death.
Those numbers pale in comparisons to early estimates of the infection and mortality rates.
Responding to the coronavirus pandemic required hospital officials everywhere to balance a variety of issues before deciding how to proceed. Given the fears surrounding the perceived lethality of the virus, Leonard said “we’ve had several thousand patients we’ve had to put on hold.”
While that decision was made for the greater good, Leonard said it caused significant collateral damage in terms of the effects on patients who were denied procedures they otherwise would have received.
“People looking forward to joint replacements have been in misery,” he said, adding that those denied colonoscopies may be walking around with an as-yet undetected cancer inside them.
Leonard said the coronavirus is “not going to go away,” that it will be a fact of life for “18 to 24 months.”
But he said society can cope with its presence by taking safety measures even as relatively normal life resumes.
“We’ve reached a critical crossing-point” between “balancing whatever medical risk there is” against the “financial damage and being able to recover.”
Waiting on a vaccine
While acknowledging initial estimates of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic were wildly exaggerated, Leonard said public health authorities had no choice but to take aggressive action during the early stages of the pandemic.
“The initial numbers were staggering,” he said.
But he said they were based on incomplete information and have been steadily rerevised downward as more information about the nature of the coronavirus and its ability to spread have become available.
“We didn’t have good information on the front end to direct the models. As we’ve gotten better information, (illness and mortality estimates) have gone down significantly,” he said.
Serious issues, however, remain. Leonard said the “infectivity of the virus” is not clear and a vaccine won’t be available for months.
“We will likely have a vaccine” in future months, although there are “some concerns there could be a problem because of the mutations” of the virus, he said.
Those most vulnerable to the virus are individuals in their 60s and up. The more health issues those individuals face — heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes — the greater the risk the coronavirus poses.
Going forward, as the coronavirus threat recedes but does not disappear, he said individuals will have to “sit down and think about what they do every day and where their risks points are” and alter their behavior.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached by email at jdey@news-gazette.com or by phone at 217-351-5369.
News-Gazette