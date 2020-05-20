Prior to this week, it was mostly just downstate rubes pushing back against Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s statewide lockdown.
But as public patience grows thinner by the day, more elected officials are chafing under the responsibility of enforcing the governor’s no-holds-barred program aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
The latest shoe to drop came from DuPage County, where Sheriff James Mundrick made two announcements: He’s tired of being threatened with retaliation by the governor’s office, and he will no longer enforce the governor’s orders.
“I feel DuPage County is ready to reopen responsibly before everything is gone, and I will not victimize lawful residents of DuPage County trying to put food on their children’s table,” said Mundrick, who proclaimed that he and officers under him are “not storm troopers.”
The sheriff made it clear that his decision was not made lightly and comes at great potential cost.
“As sheriff, I feel that my own First Amendment constitutional right to free speech has been completely trampled on by a governor who has threatened my offices’ reimbursement and grant funds as a tool to force me not to speak,” he said.
While he has now washed DuPage County’s hands of enforcing Pritzker’s lockdown, other counties in that region — including Lake and Will — are pressing the governor’s office to be removed from the region that includes Cook County.
Pritzker has announced a five-phase, four-region plan that he hopes will ultimately return Illinois to the state of normality that existed before the pandemic began in March.
But with Cook County being the area most heavily hit by the pandemic — and consequently, the area that will be the slowest to return to normal — neighboring counties that say they are less seriously challenged want to secede.
“No one is advocating a full-blown, 100 percent return to normalcy,” said Steve Streit, mayor of the Will County community of Lockport. “Instead, we are seeking to reopen our communities with the responsibility to oversee the proper social-distancing practices and lower capacities needed to ensure there is not an overwhelming spike in infections.”
No one should be confused about the officials’ motives. They may be legitimately exorcised by Pritzker’s policies, but their postures also reflect public anger that could cause them problems on Election Day. That’s why they don’t want to be the point of his enforcement spear.
While they are growing increasingly uneasy over Pritzker’s posture, the governor continues to double down on his rigid rules.
The latest turn of events was his decision to charge violators with a Class A misdemeanor that authorizes fines of between $75 and $2,500 and/or jail sentences of up to 364 days.
He sought to minimize his action, describing it as just another tool for law enforcement to use against “non-essential” businesses open in violation of the rules. But he was unsparing in his condemnation of potential violators, calling them “people who are endangering people in their own communities.”
Pritzker has also suggested that non-essential businesses that open can be ordered closed or have their licenses pulled. And he’s said he might withhold federal stimulus funds from areas of the state that go their own way.
News reports indicate that he is increasingly aware of public unhappiness. But while his temper has been tested, he has shown no public sign of modifying his approach.
However, one part of his plan will speak volumes about what he is thinking — “contact tracing.” That’s a process where “public-health staff work with a patient to help them recall everyone with whom they have had close contact while they may have been infectious.”
Illinois is in Phase 2 of Pritzker’s five-phase plan. Moving to Phase 3 at the end of May requires the initiation of “contact tracing and monitoring within 24 hours of diagnosis.” Moving to Phase 4 requires contact tracing “for more than 90 percent of cases in region.”
The language is clear — no progress without a lot of contact tracing. But there’s a big implementation problem.
“With only 11 days until the first possible ‘Phase 3’ date, and with only a two-county pilot program in place, how can the state be on track to meet its Phase 3 contact tracing requirement?” asks Elizabeth Bauer, author of the “Jane the Actuary” column. “And how does (Pritzker’s) verbal target of aiming for ‘the industry standard of 60 percent’ match up with the Phase 4 requirement of 90 percent?”
There are 102 counties in Illinois, so dramatically expanding the pilot program in the blink of an eye would be a challenge for even the most competent bureaucrats.
If the state sticks to Pritzker’s rules, residents will remain indefinitely in the current lockdown. But Pritzker will be there with them, and that’s someplace he doesn’t want to be.
Bauer noted that the state has been releasing a variety of statistics related to the pandemic but offered “no updates on contact tracing.” She said bureaucrats act “as if they’ve forgotten about these requirements.”
In other words, it’s the latest version of the pink-demic elephant in the corner of the room.
“Were (Pritzker) to revise the contact-tracing component, he would further increase calls for revisions of other sorts,” Bauer said. “So long as no one with any particularly strong voice or much political power calls him on this, he continues to be enabled to insist that his plan is unchangeable, set in stone, rather than risking opening it up to the sort of negotiation which he insists is impossible because he is guided solely by ‘science’ and ‘data.’”
There’s no question that Pritzker is insulated from public opinion. He’s not up for re-election until 2022. He and his fellow Democrats have the state wrapped up tight and his multibillion-dollar fortune to keep it that way.
But a respect for public opinion places limits on the actions of even the most audacious elected officials. Will Pritzker acknowledge his limits if he thinks few people will notice?