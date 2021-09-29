DR. JARED ROGERS
President, OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center“Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, we all have been on a steep learning curve. Not to say that COVID-19 is going away, (but) what we have seen with the most recent surge involving the delta variant is very interesting and, perhaps, more than a bit encouraging.
“Even though there is no doubt a significant number of people who have been fully vaccinated have developed breakthrough infections — including two of my adult children — this is at a much lower rate than those who have not been immunized against COVID-19.
“Furthermore, we have also seen that those previously fully vaccinated who become infected have a substantially lower rate of serious infections resulting in hospitalization, developing a need for supplemental oxygen, requiring a ventilator or dying from the disease. This is indisputable evidence that the vaccines do, in fact, work.
“As more people realize this and become vaccinated, serious infections will continue to decrease, and those who are vaccinated and subsequently develop breakthrough infections will likely become even more resistant to future infections.
“Additionally, as the vaccine eligibility age range expands and more children become resistant to COVID-19 from vaccination or natural infection, the reservoir for the virus begins to shrink to the point that any one of us coming in contact with it will be much less likely.
“All of these factors combined result in us beginning to approach that ‘normal’ life we once enjoyed.
“It can’t come soon enough for me.”
DR. JAMES LEONARD President/CEO, Carle Health
“I am optimistic about where we stand with the future of the pandemic — not because I think it is going away. It will continue in our lives with surges and pullbacks for the foreseeable future.
“I do see real discussions beginning about how we make decisions around group and social activities that recognize the risks but account for the important needs of society — schools, business — to function so we can have a future.
“It is messy but an important next step.”