Following up on a topic we explored Sunday, former Illinois Department of Public Health Director DR. LaMAR HASBROUCK offers his two cents on last week’s announcement from the CDC — that it’s now safe for most fully vaccinated Americans to stop wearing masks and keeping their distance from others.
The question: Good idea or not-so-good idea?
“Not-so-good idea. But I do understand the underlying thinking. This could be a reasonable incentive for people to want to get vaccinated or complete their vaccination schedule.
“However, the challenge — as with most policy — is the enforcement. Throughout the pandemic period, most guidelines have been met with apathetic indifference by a large segment of the population.
“Many have gone rogue, refusing to comply in the interest of their personal freedoms. Many simply like to skirt the rules, cheat and lie. I have encountered scores of people in indoor spaces — say, the gym — pretending and reporting to have a health reason or breathing problem that does not allow them to comply with the face mask rules.
“On some occasions, I replied: ‘If you have a medical condition, that is all the more reason to protect yourself with a mask or to visit the gym at off hours when there’s no one else working out.’
“If there was a universal national app that people could show to verify their immune status and appropriate penalties for non-compliance and putting others in harm’s way, then this policy might have some merit.
“I have visited countries that have this type of app. Residents are required to show their immune status on the app upon entering shops, grocery stores, even their workplace every day.
“I fear that this new policy without a means of accountability will simply result in the current slowed vaccination rate grinding to a permanent halt. Americans are eager to put this pandemic behind them, even if it means doing so by a false sense of denial.
“Unfortunately, this new policy gives them this deniability.”