Three days from now, life returns to normal-ish around here, with Illinois advancing to Phase 5.
As for the end of the global coronavirus pandemic, we could be in for a much longer wait, six leading experts told us Monday.
DR. CEDRIC DARK
Baylor assistant professor of emergency medicine, Houston ER physician, founder and executive editor of Policy Prescriptions
“Honestly, I think that anyone who gives you a specific date is simply making a wild prediction to garner attention.
“Society is getting back to normal, at least for vaccinated people. Our ticket out of this pandemic is simple: more vaccination, sustained long-term immunity and hoping that the virus doesn’t mutate in a significant manner. If these three things happen, we can hopefully get back to life as normal.
“But, a big caveat: We aren’t safe until we are all safe. That means the homeless person living in your community and that means people in the far reaches of the globe. Just as we have seen with measles outbreaks, I suspect this disease will continue to pop up sporadically even once we control it globally.
“We have only been successful eradicating one human disease from the globe before — smallpox. We are close to eradicating polio.
“I’d love to see the day we eradicate COVID-19, but until then, I just hope everyone who reads your paper gets vaccinated.”
DR. KEIPP TALBOT
1995 UI alumna and Vanderbilt professor, among 15 members of CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which makes all vaccine recommendations
“On a global perspective, we are not close to the end of the pandemic. Until the virus is controlled globally, variants will continue to circulate and Americans will be at risk.
“We need to be sharing vaccine to prevent the spread of disease and to prevent the death and disability that is currently occurring."
DR. MEGAN RANNEY
Director, Brown University-Lifespan Center for Digital Health
“Many countries have vaccinated less than 1 percent of their population. As a result, globally, we’re looking at least at another six to 12 months of pandemic.
“Until we get vaccines in arms across the world, we’re going to continue to see new variants and new spikes in cases and deaths across the world.”
JENNIFER NUZZO
Senior Scholar, Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security
“One thing: There will be no formal declaration that the pandemic is over. There wasn’t even a formal declaration of its start.
“The World Health Organization doesn’t have the authority to declare pandemics. They can and do declare events to be ‘public health emergencies of international concern.’ This distinction was given to COVID in January.
“The WHO avoided using the word ‘pandemic’ for a while but first used it in March. This wasn’t a formal declaration, though, just a change in the way the organization chose to communicate about the pandemic.
“My guess is things will just simmer down to the point where people stop caring about this virus. Thanks to vaccines, this will happen in the U.S. long before it will happen globally.
“I do think we may see some case bumps in the fall and winter in states where vaccination coverage is low. But it will be nothing close to what we’ve seen so far.
“For those of us who are vaccinated, the return to normal will be more about readjusting our psychology than anything external.”
DR. ESTHER CHOO
Associate Professor, Center for Policy and Research in Emergency Medicine, Oregon Health & Science University
“Socially, country by country, we’re seeing an end to the pandemic in that people are returning to normal activities.
“In the U.S., people are already feeling the end of the pandemic — last weekend, I had so many friends who celebrated the first time back to a restaurant or bar with a bunch of vaccinated friends. I think many of them will look back and remember that as the end of this long crisis.
“But that’s distinct from the pandemic being over in the public health and medical sense. Currently, experts don’t believe that we’ll eradicate COVID; rather, that the virus will become endemic. It will stick around but be less deadly.
“When that transition happens — when we have enough people with some immunity that it doesn’t overwhelm hospitals and health systems and take such a significant toll on our population — remains uncertain, because COVID doesn’t have an exact parallel to previous pandemics.”
STEFFANIE STRATHDEE
Associate Dean of Global Health Sciences, University of California San Diego
“I hate to say ‘it depends’ but I think most experts would agree with me. That’s because ending the pandemic requires that upper-income countries that have access to vaccines and have gotten their epidemic under control — like the U.S. — need to step up to help lower-income countries with less access to vaccines who are still getting crushed by COVID-19.
“The Biden Administration is now doing so, but we need to move faster, and we need other countries to assist. If we can help countries like India, Brazil, Malaysia and others get their populations vaccinated quickly, I think we could end the pandemic by the end of 2021.
“But if rich countries continue to take a ‘me first’ approach and let poorer countries continue to suffer, I fear we will experience even more escape mutants, some of which could evade the vaccines. Vaccines can flatten the curve, but if we let the epidemic simmer in some countries, we all remain at risk of future resurgences.
“A second problem is that the anti-vaxx movement is powerful and deadly. We need to address vaccine hesitancy, conspiracy theories and misinformation — or outbreaks will continue to occur that threaten us all.”