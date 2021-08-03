As new COVID-19 case counts, hospitalizations and positivity rates continue to trend in the wrong direction, we asked a panel of those in the know: What’s your level of confidence, on a 1-to-10 scale, that the worst of the pandemic is behind us?
DR. JARED ROGERS
President, OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center
Rating: 9.
“Even though there exists the possibility that the SARS-CoV-2 will mutate in a manner resulting in the current vaccines becoming ineffective or only partially effective and naturally-acquired immunity also no longer being protective, that is distinctly unlikely.
“Thus far, symptomatic and serious infections from all of the different variants have continued to be largely thwarted by full vaccination or previous infection. That scenario will probably continue. Going forward, more and more people will become fully immunized against SARS-CoV-2 while others will continue to develop immunity, at least partially, through infection.
“As time continues to pass, there will develop a shrinking pool of people susceptible to infection, causing the virus to have no effective ‘home’ for replication and transmission. We are getting to that point, but we aren’t there yet, as evidenced recently by another surge.
“Though I believe the worst is behind us, people are still suffering or dying from COVID-19. The answer to the question of how to halt that misery is simple and easy — get vaccinated. It works.”
REBECCA SMITH
UI Associate Professor of Epidemiology
Rating: “I would hope 7, but I fear 5.”
“I would hope that vaccination levels will continue to increase and that will protect our community from future spikes.
“I fear that uncontrolled spread in other locations will result in variants that render vaccines less effective, and that will put our community at increased risk.”
NIGEL GOLDENFELD
UI Professor of Physics
Rating: 5.
“Whether or not the worst of the pandemic in Illinois is behind each of us personally depends on where we live in Illinois, if we are fully vaccinated, and if we have close contact with children. At the moment, children are ineligible to be vaccinated and so are vulnerable to transmission.
“The good news is that vaccinated people are greatly protected from serious illness, hospitalization and death. But the bad news is that they can still transmit the current evolved version of the virus that causes COVID-19.
“We did not know this a month or so ago. The new science means that vaccinated people can get infected, won’t have severe symptoms, but can transmit COVID-19 to young children.
“For this reason, it really makes sense for vaccinated people to wear a mask indoors, to stop them from inadvertently infecting vulnerable people. Remember that the science also shows that most infections happen indoors, where tiny aerosol particles can accumulate or spread easily, hence the new mask guidance from the CDC, Illinois Department of Public Health and UIUC.
“The virus has evolved from its original form and now gives about 1,000 times as much virus in people who are infected than the original form — even in those who are vaccinated. The big difference is that the vaccinated most likely won’t get ill. That is why something like 99 percent of all hospitalizations in Illinois are unvaccinated people, which is a tragedy, because it is largely preventable.
“My job as an epidemic modeler is to worry. The current version of the virus, known as Delta, will not be the last stage in its evolution. The virus can evolve to be more transmissible and more severe, and because it is transmitted by asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic people, there is no reason I can see for it to become more mild, unlike with many other viruses.
“With half the population fully vaccinated and half not, society is running the perfect experiment to evolve a worse form of the virus: the unvaccinated people will be the source of new variants, and the half that is vaccinated will provide selection pressure to filter out the vaccine-escaping virus variants.
“So it is really critical that everyone is vaccinated — in Illinois, in the U.S. and elsewhere in the world.”
DR. DAVID FLETCHER
Medical Director/CEO, SafeWorks Illinois
Rating: 8.
“Despite the surge in COVID-19 infections that has occurred in late July due to the more infectious Delta variant occurring in the unvaccinated population, the U.S. has made major progress in containing the virus from causing any further economic disruption.
“We have a safe, effective vaccine that more than 80 percent of the most vulnerable population — the elderly and those in nursing homes — has received and has provided significant protection. Consequently, the COVID-19 death rates have plummeted.
“These are following trends that I see:
“Rising levels of vaccination will keep more people working and further contain the pandemic.
“There is little appetite to go back to lockdown restrictions, including indoor masking, though it is advisable in certain circumstances.
“The dramatic rise in new cases is concentrated in a handful of states with low vaccination rates.
“Key upcoming events that will shape the future direction of containment include:
“The reopening of schools in August will provide trends for how contained the pandemic is.
“In late August, the FDA will give full approval for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine and remove the emergency-use authorization status. This will allow employers and schools to mandate the vaccine just like requirements for chicken pox, pertussis, measles and other immunizations that everyone is accustomed to.
“In September, Pfizer is going to submit its data to obtain approval to vaccinate ages 5-11 with a 10-microgram dose, one-third of an adult dose. This will become a universally-required vaccine for school-age children.
“In September, the FDA and CDC will make recommendations about when to receive a booster shot. Pfizer’s data shows that a third dose boosts antibody protection levels by more than 10 times, which provides a longer duration of protection.
“I look at the recent experience of the United Kingdom, which opened up their economy because they have a higher level of the population vaccinated and consequently is seeing a downward trend in their COVID-19 infection rates.
“COVID-19 will be a part of our lives forever, and we will continue to adapt. There will be an annual COVID-19 vaccine, just like an annual influenza vaccine. We need to invest in our public-health infrastructure to be ready for the next pathogen that emerges.
“Fortunately, the messenger RNA technology that was utilized to create the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available to fight future unknown viruses that could cause the next pandemic.”