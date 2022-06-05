How has the pandemic affected parking-meter revenue?
The last few years of Champaign parking payment data tell a familiar story.
The News-Gazette studied the last five fiscal years (July 1-June 30) of Champaign’s parking-meter revenue data, courtesy of public works spokesman Kris Koester.
What it shows: A steep drop in revenue during fiscal 2020, which included the first 3.5 months of the pandemic. From March 20 through July 1, the city stopped charging at its parking meters.
In fiscal 2021, parking-meter revenue took an even steeper hit, with the number of transactions dropping by almost 90,000.
In fiscal 2022’s preliminary parking-meter data, through May 24 of this year, revenue has made something of comeback, about on pace with fiscal 2020. But at $903,000, this fiscal year’s meter revenue has no chance of recovering to FY 18 or FY 19 levels, where city meters pulled in more than $1.3 million.
“I can’t attribute it to anything outside the pandemic,” Koester said of the revenue patterns. “And the change of people working from home and staying home more.”
One notable trend: the portion of digital transactions has shot up in the last three years. In fiscal 2019, about half of the meter revenue was obtained through the parking app MobileMeter, which was adopted in 2015. This year, about 73 percent of Champaign's parking-meter money has gone through the app.
Meters are one part of the city’s overall parking revenue, which includes money made from parking citations, permits, sale of property and more. Most of this revenue goes into the city’s parking fund, Koester said, which pays the parking enforcement and customer staff.
“It's sort of like the city's own side business,” Koester said.
None of the tax revenue locals pay to the city goes into the parking fund. About 20 percent of parking revenue each year is transferred to the city’s general fund, Koester said, which he likened to paying an “outside accounting firm” to sustain its operations.
Here's the parking meter data provided by the city, up to May 24 of the current fiscal year.
Champaign parking-meter revenue, FY18-22
|Fiscal Year
|Revenue
|Mobile Meter $
|Mobile Meter Pct.
|Total Transactions
|FY18
|$1,316,562.34
|$684,612.02
|52%
|402,368
|FY19
|$1,427,191.85
|$727,867.35
|51%
|508,193
|FY20
|$938,697.12
|$529,618.30
|56%
|379,386
|FY21
|$721,799.07
|$445,604.20
|62%
|290,604
|FY22*
|$903,580.89
|$655,292.69
|73%
|369,734