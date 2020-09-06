Did many students cancel their leases before the semester started?
Some local landlords have had a few University of Illinois students try to cancel their leases because of the coronavirus pandemic, but most said their tenants are returning for the school year.
“For the most part, they’re returning with us. We’ve had a few cancellations, but nothing major,” said Dan Hamelberg, chairman of University Group. “I think students are eager to get out of the house. You can only stay home with Mom and Dad for so long.”
When classes moved online in March, Hamelberg said he had filled about 85 percent of his units.
“And the flow of leases slowed down after mid-March,” he said. “We made some considerations” on price, “but for the most part, we held it the same.”
After the UI announced in mid-June that it would be reopening campus this fall, Hamelberg said leasing “picked back up again.”
Check-in was moved outside, and renters could move in early without paying extra in an effort to help spread out the rush of arrivals.
“We encouraged them to come in earlier,” Hamelberg said. “As soon as we can turn over the apartment, they can move in.”
At Smith Apartments, Christine Gunther said a few renters tried to get out of their leases, either through finding a subletter or having someone take over the lease.
“We’re actually all rented and now only have two on the list that would like to cancel,” Gunther said.
“We’re absolutely swamped with cleaners and checking in people,” she said.
Some of their precautions during the pandemic included putting up signs recommending that only one apartment group enter an elevator at a time and to wear masks in public areas like halls and stairways.
“And we’ve changed our whole check-in and check-out procedures so that nobody has to come into the office,” she said.