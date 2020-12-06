The I Hotel opened its expanded conference center in September and was hosting some socially-distanced groups. But with the Tier 3 COVID-19 restrictions in place, that’s gone dry as it’s now not allowed to host groups.
“We’ve had a few events here, especially with COVID, you need to have larger spaces for the number of people, so it’s actually been helpful,” conference center Director Kiley Burton said.
She can’t wait for COVID-19 to be a thing of the past: “We wish we could get more people in.”
The conference center expansion has four new meeting rooms, including an 11,500-square-foot hall that can seat up to 750 guests for a wedding reception and up to 1,200 guests seated theater-style.
The largest room can be split into six separate rooms, each with drop-down screens and new projectors.
The smaller boardrooms also have built-in microphones and 360-degree cameras that can be used for video conferencing.
The expansion also features solar panels on its roof.
For closer look at the expansion, check out December’s issue of Central Illinois Business magazine.