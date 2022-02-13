Ethan Simmons is a reporter at The News-Gazette covering the University of Illinois. His email is esimmons@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@ethancsimmons).

Listen to this article

Is the University of Illinois handing out any more N95 masks to its students?

The mask handout continues, because the University of Illinois is on the same first batch.

Now, students are permitted to pick up several more.

Before the spring semester began, the university purchased 50,000 N95 masks from Medline, a Northfield-based health care company, for $35,000.

Initially, each student and employee was offered one mask at no charge. Not everyone took advantage.

“Many students already have a preferred mask style (for example, some students prefer the fit of the KN95, etc.) and did not pick up a free N95 mask,” UI Director of Institutional Communications Allison Vance wrote to The News-Gazette. “So, we are now going to offer undergraduate and graduate students who want the ability to receive up to 10 N95s in one visit.”

The masks are blue with two head straps apiece. When worn, the N95 extends like a duck bill.

While supplies last, students can pick the masks up at the Illini Union Quad Shop, Sidney Lu Building Starbucks, Jitters Café in the Law Building, 57 North in the Student Dining and Residential Programs Building, Urbana South Market at Pennsylvania Avenue Residence Hall and TerraByte in the Illinois Street Residence Hall.

Trending Videos