Q: Is Champaign picking up yard waste this spring?
A: Nope.
It was yet another victim of the coronavirus.
It will be rescheduled.
Mayor Deb Feinen issued an emergency order postponing the yard-waste collection, as the public works department has reduced staff to respond only to life-safety emergencies.
The yard-waste collection had been scheduled to start April 13.
The public works director will choose a new date once its feasible to collect yard waste again.
Danville’s yard waste collection is scheduled to begin April 6, and Urbana’s leaf collection will run from April 20-24.
“Only leaves and non-woody plant materials are accepted,” Recycling Coordinator Courtney Kwong said. “Leaves must be placed into paper lawn & garden bags and set on the street curb by 6 a.m.”
Meanwhile, the Landscape Recycling Center in Urbana will partially re-open Monday. It had closed to install new equipment and establish new procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
It will have reduced hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“The reduced hours and days of retail operation will allow staff time to sanitize the facility regularly and to arrange delivery orders,” Urbana landscape supervisor Kevin Sanderson said.
Delivery orders will have to be submitted using an order form sent via email or the mail, and social distancing must be maintained during unloading and loading, Sanderson said.