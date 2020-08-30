How’s business at Willard Airport?
Demand is down, so airlines have been reducing flights, executive director Tim Bannon said.
“American Airlines has been adjusting schedules frequently. We have not seen a lot of real-time cancellations lately, however, we have experienced flight frequency reductions to adjust to travel demand,” he said. “This isn’t specific to Willard Airport, as the vast majority of airports across the U.S. are seeing reductions in flight schedules by their airlines.”
And beginning Sept. 10 through Oct. 7, American will be temporarily dropping flights from Willard to Chicago.
“American Airlines has not yet informed us of frequency of the re-instated flights,” Bannon said. “Flight schedules are subject to change based on travel demand.”
American currently has two flights a day to O’Hare, except on Saturdays when there is one per day. It also flies to Dallas, Texas and Charlotte, N.C.
Business hit a low during the pandemic in March and April before improving, but enplanements are still just about 25 percent of normal levels, Bannon said.
During the slowdown, Einstein Bagels in the passenger boarding terminal has temporarily closed, and the Hertz car rental has suspended operations at Willard, Bannon said.
Willard Airport received a $1.83 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to help subsidize its losses.