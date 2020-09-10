URBANA — While the number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday remained three, one local hospital was caring for more COVID-19 patients than that.
Carle Health was caring for 20 COVID-19 patients in hospitals throughout its system as of Wednesday, 16 of whom were at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Carle spokeswoman Jamie Mullin said.
Why the difference in numbers? The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District’s daily updates reflect the number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID-19, while COVID-19 patients in Carle hospitals systemwide come from a 41-county area.
OSF HealthCare declined to say how many COVID-19 patients were in OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana, and OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
OSF reports information on COVID-19 inpatients and outpatients to local public health officials, OSF spokesman Curtis Squires said.
Mullin said it’s important to note COVID-19 patients in hospitals throughout the Carle system represent less than 3 percent of the patients from the region who are currently receiving care.
“We continue to have sufficient bed space, ICU capacity and staffing to support our community,” she said.
It’s also important to note, Mullin said, “Carle cares for and supports a number of people who are recovering at home.”