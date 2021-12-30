URBANA — With a key treatment for COVID-19 in short supply, it’s the unvaccinated patients that Brian Laird said he’s most worried about right now.
The pharmacy manager at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana said monoclonal antibodies, which are administered via infusion in outpatient settings, can help keep COVID-19 patients from becoming so ill they wind up in the hospital.
The lab-made antibodies are similar to those the body would make itself in vaccinated patients to help fight off an infection, he said.
But only one of three monoclonal-antibody treatments, sotrovimab, is now believed to be effective against the omicron variant, and it’s in short supply, he said.
Carle Health, which has been using the other two monoclonal-antibody treatments — bamlanivimab/etesevimab and Regen-COV — has just begun to receive limited amounts of sotrovimab, and plans to start making it available to high-risk patients as soon as possible, according to COO Matt Kolb.
Appointments are being scheduled, but administration of the treatment hasn’t yet begun, Carle spokeswoman Brittany Simon said.
OSF Healthcare has been providing monoclonal-antibody treatments in Danville, but not in Champaign-Urbana, to maximize resources where they’re needed most, Laird said.
OSF doesn’t have any sotrovimab for its Danville area but hopes to receive some, he said.
Monoclonal antibodies have been one of the most effective treatments in keeping patients out of the hospital, Laird said.
That’s important not only to individual patients but to keep hospitals from becoming even more overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.
Hospitals are under considerable stress, and any treatment that can help patients without requiring hospitalization “would be welcome,” Kolb said.
In areas where omicron isn’t the dominant variant, other monoclonal-antibody treatments can still be used, Laird said.
The U.S. Department of Human Services announced Wednesday that based on recent data and assessments it was pausing allocations of bamlanivimab/etesevimab and Regen-COV to states or territories that are within regions where the omicron variant has greater than 80 percent prevalence.
“These two products are not expected to be effective in patients infected with the omicron variant, and other therapeutic options are available. The purpose of this pause is to ensure effective product is available in most sites,” the agency said. “In regions that have less than 80 percent prevalence of the omicron variant, states and territories will continue to receive allocations of the two products to use as clinically appropriate.”
Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Coles County has administered 1,082 one-time doses of the two monoclonal-antibody therapeutics that have been paused for shipment and has enough left to last another two or three weeks, said Shelby Shupe, who is overseeing the infusion treatments.
She doesn’t expect Sarah Bush Lincoln to receive any more shipments of the two treatments, and doesn’t know when to expect any shipments of sotrovimab, she said.
Limited supply means use of sotrovimab will be prioritized for the most vulnerable patients, such as those 65 and older and the immunocompromised, Laird said.
“There definitely won’t be enough to go around,” he said.