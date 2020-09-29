U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, left, speaks with Chemistry Professor Paul Hergenrother, left, DVM oncologist Tim Fan, center right, who developed the UI's saliva-based COVID-19 test, and Chemistry Professor Marty Burke, right, who lead the development, before the press conference outside the Carl R.Woese Institute for Genomic Biology in the UI campus in Urbana on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.