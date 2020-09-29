URBANA — The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a $300 million-plus toll on the University of Illinois, UI President Tim Killeen said Monday.
Speaking during an appearance by U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin on campus Monday, top UI leaders stressed the need for federal relief for universities and additional federal dollars for research during the pandemic.
Killeen said the financial hit for the UI has been over $300 million, for testing, canceled events and refunds to students — and costs continue to grow.
The rapid saliva test being administered to UI students twice a week is running from $20 to $25 per test, counting supplies, specimen collection and other costs, according to Marty Burke, a chemistry professor leading the UI’s campus testing initiative.
As of Saturday, there had been 412,470 saliva test results produced for the Urbana-Champaign campus, according to the UI’s online dashboard.
At $20-$25 cost per test, that would place the total expense for testing in the $8 million to $10 million range since early July.
Burke said the cost of the UI-developed saliva test is far lower than the cost of some other COVID-19 tests that run hundreds of dollars apiece.
And, he said, “we’re working hard to get the costs down.”
That’s not only in the UI’s interests, but also on behalf of the 30-plus universities that have expressed an interest in using the UI’s saliva test and protocols on their own campuses, officials said.
Killeen said he’s deeply grateful to Durbin for his advocacy, and he praised the work of UI researchers. He and Chancellor Robert Jones also said it’s the university’s desire to make its saliva test broadly available to other institutions that could benefit from it.
“I can tell you, testing is going to be with us for a long time,” Jones said.
Durbin said he believes in research, and he sees a broader use for the UI saliva test beyond college campuses.
“I’ve never been prouder of the University of Illinois,” he said.
Durbin also bemoaned the escalation of COVID-19 in the U.S.
Testing is “critical,” he said, and a coordinated national effort is needed.
“America can do better when it comes to the coronavirus,” Durbin said.
Durbin also stressed the need for the federal government to step up and for another accelerated relief bill.
At the end of last month, Durbin called on the Department of Defense to adopt the UI-developed SHIELD T3 COVID-19 testing and tracing system and also to put it to use at Illinois military installations.