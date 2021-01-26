URBANA — As the spring semester began Monday, University of Illinois President Tim Killeen expressed concern about the more-contagious variant of COVID-19 that is now spreading throughout the state.
Eight more cases of the B117 variant were detected Monday in Illinois, according to the state health department, though none so far at the UI, Killeen said.
“Our Shield team is worried that if some of those variants that are more transmissive come over here in significance, we will have to up our game on mitigation strategies, including the protocols and the compliance and frequency of testing, all of the things that gave us a successful fall semester,” Killeen said at a virtual meeting of the academic Senate’s executive committee.
Even without the new variant, Killeen said there could be 300 to 500 new cases students bring to campus.
“And we’re gonna jump on it like we always do,” he said. “Hopefully it’ll just be a beginning blip.”
Killeen addressed a number of other topics during Monday’s annual meeting with the Senate’s executive committee.
On pay raises for faculty
Killeen was urged by multiple faculty members to implement a salary program, or pay raise.
“If the only way you can get a competitive increase in salary is by getting on the job market, then there is a challenge for us,” philosophy Professor Helga Varden said.
Added applied health sciences Professor Kim Graber: “I know it’s a difficult budgetary time, but I can’t even remember the last time we had a 3 percent raise. … It’s just not acceptable for a world-class university.”
Killeen said he agreed that “we can’t be static with compensation.”
“Through this year, there have been no layoffs, no furloughs and unfortunately no pay raises, but we want to get back to that normal business next year, perhaps with a modest kind of increase,” he said.
“Those decisions have not been made yet.”
And, he said, the size of the increase would depend on state funding and collective bargaining agreements.
“The state funding is really important because that goes directly into salaries,” he said.
“And we’ve got to honor all of the collective bargaining agreements, which in some cases adds stress as well to the overall fiscal situation.”
On testing for C-U community
The UI is still waiting on the FDA for approval for its saliva-based test, which would give it more liability protection.
But Killeen said plans are “quite mature now” to expand the testing to different groups in the community, mentioning long-term health facilities, schools and vulnerable populations.
On requiring the vaccine
Killeen said that since the vaccines were approved on an emergency basis, the UI can’t require students or faculty to take the vaccine.
“You could possibly go down a path that you can’t get into a building if you don’t have a vaccine card or something like that, but you can’t force people to take an” emergency-use authorized vaccine, he said.