Krannert Art Museum will reopen, Aug. 19, the week before University of Illinois classes resume.
While visitors will be able to walk in to the museum for the first time since March, the experience will be different. Up to 12 people will be able to reserve a time to visit per hour, with walk-ins allowed when space permits. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Tuesday through Saturday, and the museum will be open until 7 p.m. on Thursdays when classes begin.
The museum’s auditorium won’t be used for classes this semester, but the museum plans to release a full slate of exhibits.
“We’re thrilled to be able to welcome visitors again — we’ve missed them so much. And KAM staff has been working with care and thought to get the galleries ready for visitors,” director Jon L. Seydl said in a release.