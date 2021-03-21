Here’s another legal buffet of items that may be of interest for consumers and business owners under the American Rescue Act (ARA) just passed by the U.S. Congress.
Stimulus payments
$1,400 payment per individual, or $2,800 per married couple, plus $1,400 per dependent with a social security number. Like past direct payments, this third round will be based on income. It is the same as under the previous stimulus payments — individuals earning up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income; or heads of households up to $112,500; or married couples who file jointly with up to $150,000.
Income is based on the most recent returns on file with the IRS. Filing deadlines for individuals has been extended this year to May 17; for corporations, April 15. For non-filers, it’s based on information it has on record. These payments are not specifically exempt from seizure by creditors under state collection laws. The IRS will not seize them for back taxes or child support.
Tax credits
The ARA increases the Child Tax Credit available to children in families with low or no earnings from $2,000 to $3,000 per child, and $3,600 for children under age 6. It extends the credit to 17-year-olds. Qualification for these credits is limited at the same income levels as the stimulus checks.
The maximum amount under the Earned Income Tax Credit is raised for low-paid workers from $540 to $1,500. The income cap for taxpayers to qualify is $16,000 to at least $21,000. It also expands the age range of those eligible to include younger adults aged 19-24 who aren’t full-time students, and those 65 and over.
For small businesses, the paid sick time and family leave tax credits were extended from March 31 to Sept. 30 this year. These credits are available to provide COVID-19-qualified related time off for employees and owners, including leave to get vaccinated. A new 10-day limitation applies after March 31. For self-employed persons, the 10-day limitation restarted on Jan. 1 this year. The mandatory COVID-19 leave required for small businesses expired Dec. 31, 2020.
Food and housing
Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits from December’s CARES Act set to expire in June were extended through September. Assistance for those in default under residential leases and home mortgages is being funneled to state and local agencies. Check with your local housing authority for details. At this writing, the Illinois governor’s office is developing a plan for distribution.
Paycheck Protection Program
PPP funding will continue. This is the forgivable loan program where for-profit and qualified not-for-profit employers can continue to pay employees who would otherwise be fired or furloughed because of market downturns from the pandemic. Check with your local lender for availability and qualification just as under the previous CARES Act.
Special operating grants and loans are also available to small and midsized food processors, distributors and farm producers.
Unemployment
As mentioned last time, federal unemployment supplements of $300 per week is available through September this year. Last year’s CARES Act unemployment income of up to $10,200 is now tax exempt. You may want to file an amendment to your returns if you already filed before this law was passed this month.
Another delicious smorgasbord of economic stimulus, which is causing an ulcer for Republicans on Capitol Hill.