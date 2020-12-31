URBANA -- A Champaign County Judge said he would issue a written temporary restraining order Thursday against Lil Buford's, prohibiting the Tolono bar and grill from operating without a valid health permit.
At a hearing Thursday morning, Judge Ben Dyer ruled in favor of the Champaign County Public Health Department, which suspended Lil Buford’s health permit Dec. 17 for continuing to serve indoors in violation of a state order banning indoor service at bars and restaurants.
The temporary restraining order will remain in effect until 3 p.m. Jan. 7, when Lil Buford’s and the county will return for a hearing on a preliminary injunction.
Lil Buford’s, at 102 N. Long St., Tolono, has continued to operate with a suspended health permit, according to county officials.
The restaurant’s attorney Tom DeVore objected to proceeding based on the fact that the petition for a temporary restraining order didn’t specifically name J Buck LLC, but rather named Jeffrey Buckler and Buckler doing business as Lil Buford’s.
According to state records, Buckler is the agent of the corporation J Buck LLC and the business operates under the assumed name Lil Buford’s.
Assistant State’s Attorney Matt Banach said the notion that Buckler isn’t the owner/operator of Lil Buford’s “is not credible.”
Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz later said DeVore was "just stalling."
In granting the temporary restraining order, Dyer said, in part, that if a government can’t quickly enforce its ordinances it could suffer irreparable harm.
Buckler wasn’t reached by The News-Gazette, but a post on the Lil Buford's Facebook page following the hearing stated: "JBuck LLC. DBA Lil Buford's. Open for Dine in business!!!!!!"
Rietz said if Lil Buford's does, in fact, operate without a valid health permit under the temporary restraining order, the next step could be a contempt of court petition.