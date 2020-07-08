CHAMPAIGN — More than 4,500 businesses and nonprofits in 45 nearby towns received federal loans to help them pay employees during COVID-19.
More than 4,000 of those entities received less than $150,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans, while some received more than $5 million.
According to data released this week by the U.S. Treasury Department, 1,328 entities received PPP loans in Champaign, 432 in Danville and 413 in Urbana.
Among the largest recipients was Champaign-based Wolfram Research, which received a PPP loan between $5 and $10 million.
“We accepted PPP funds for a portion of our business that we believe has potential risk associated with COVID-19,” spokeswoman Danielle Rommel said in a statement. “At present, we are happy to report that we have been able to avoid layoffs or furloughs, and have successfully transitioned our entire staff to remote work."
Here’s a look at all 196 local businesses and nonprofits that received more than $350,000 in PPP loans, according to the U.S. Treasury data.
Champaign County
Broadlands
$350,000-1 million
- Loman Ray Insurance Group LLC
Champaign
$5-10 million
- Birkeys Farm Store Inc
- Wolfram Research, Inc.
$2-5 million
- College Chefs, LLC
- College Fresh, Inc.
- Commercial Floor Covering, Inc.
- Human Kinetics Inc
- Pavlov Media, Inc.
$1-2 million
- 42 Lines Inc
- Carpet Weavers, Inc.
- Clark Dietz, Inc.
- Clifford-Jacobs Forging Company
- Developmental Services Center Of Champaign County, Inc
- Duce Construction Company
- FMS Group Inc.
- Fox NC Acquisition, LLC
- Lanz Heating & Cooling Inc.
- Litania Sports Group, Inc.
- Meyer Capel
- Regency Consolidated Residential LLC
- Wells & Wells Construction Co
$350,000-1 million
- Advanced Commercial Roofing, Inc.
- Automated Communications Inc
- Bacon & Van Buskirk Glass Co., Inc.
- Black And Company
- Broeren Russo Builders, Inc.
- Broeren Russo Construction Inc
- Carpet Weaver'S Commercial, Inc.
- Champaign A&K Insulation Co., Inc.
- Champaign County YMCA
- Champaign Motors, Inc.
- Cmt Venture Inc
- Cobalt Digital, Inc.
- Collegiate Marketing, Inc.
- Cpm Management LLC
- Dansr Inc
- Fairlawn Management, Inc.
- Flooring Surfaces Inc.
- Fox Sc Acquisition, LLC.
- G & T Group LLC
- Green Street Realty Co Of Illinois Inc.
- Henneman Engineering, Inc.
- Hl Precision Manufacturing, LLC
- I Operations, LLC
- Illini Pella Inc.
- Illinoisrocstar, LLC
- Jsm Management, Inc.
- Judah Christian School
- Kecdesign, LLC
- Kevin Daniels Painting & Drywall, Inc
- Lacey'S Place LLC Series Midlothian
- Leon Bankier Family LP
- Martin Hood LLC
- Mattex Service Company
- Mayfield Construction LLC
- Meshare, Inc.
- Metritech, Inc.
- Midwest Engineering And Testing, Inc.
- Murray Wise Associates, LLC
- National Council Of Teachers Of English
- Pepsi-Cola Champaign - Urbana Bottling Co.
- Polyconversions, Inc.
- Prairie Gardens, Inc
- Premier Printing Of Illinios, Inc.
- Promise Healthcare, NFP
- Reliable Plumbing And Heating Company
- Rogers Supply Company Inc.
- Royse And Brinkmeyer Apartments, LLC
- Saint Matthew Roman Catholic Congregation Of Champaign, Illinois
- Starfire Industries, LLC
- Stratum Med, Inc
- Sullivan-Parkhill Automotive, Inc.
- The Bromley Group Of Companies, Inc.
- The High School Of St. Thomas More Of Champaign, Inc.
- The Petry-Kuhne Company
- Thomas Mamer LLP
- Tom Franey Trucking Inc
- Wagner Machine Company
Fisher
$1-2 million
- Custom Service Crane Company, Inc
Gifford
$350,000-1 million
- Country Health Inc
Rantoul
$1-2 million
- Eagle Wings Industries Inc
$350,000-1 million
- Taylor Studios, Inc.
Savoy
$2-5 million
- Worden Martin, Inc
$1-2 million
- The Flightstar Corporation
$350,000-1 million
- Champaign Automotive, LLC
- Champaign Urbana Nursing & Rehab, LP
Thomasboro
$350,000-1 million
- Altamont Co
Urbana
$2-5 million
- A&R Mechanical Contractors Inc
- Cunningham Childrens Home Of Urbana, Il
- Davis-Houk Mechanical, Inc
$1-2 million
- B. K. Davis, LLC
- Clark-Lindsey Village, Inc.
- Cross Construction, Inc.
- ESS Clean Inc
- Frasca International Inc
- Mid Illinois Concrete & Excavation, Inc.
$350,000-1 million
- Aladdin Electric Inc
- Applied Pavement Technology Inc
- Champaign-Danville Grain Inspection Depts., Inc
- Cochran & Heller Inc.
- Creative Thermal Solutions, Inc.
- Glesco Electric Inc
- Hendrick Dorms, Inc
- Illini Fire Services
- Illini Glass Solutions
- Little Hearts & Hands Inc
- Mcguire Enterprises, LLC
- Midwest Commercial Coatings, Inc
- Napleton Automotive Of Urbana, LLC
- Napleton Urbana Imports, LLC
- On The Job Consulting Inc
- Potter Electric Service Inc
- T/Kat, Inc.
- The Vineyard Church
- Tom Davis Electric, Inc
- Upkeep Maintenance Services Inc
- Vermilion Valley Produce, Inc.
DeWitt
Clinton
$350,000-1 million
- Aak Mechanical Inc.
- Baum Chevrolet-Buick Company
- Douglas Dodge Inc.
- H & M Trucking Co.
- Harbach, Gillan & Nixon, Inc.
- Jarhead Construction, Inc.
- Marco N.P.K Inc
Farmer City
$350,000-1 million
- Maxwell Counters, Inc.
Douglas
Arcola
$350,000-1 million
- J & M Representatives Inc.
- The Thomas Monahan Company
Arthur
$350,000-1 million
- Kuhns Rental LLC
Tuscola
$1-2 million
- JL Allen Services, Inc
$350,000-1 million
- Bear Creek Truss, Inc.
- Beniach Constuction Company Inc.
Villa Grove
$1-2 million
- Paul's Machine & Welding Corp
$350,000-1 million
- Pizza Man, Inc
Edgar
Chrisman
$350,000-1 million
- Pleasant Meadows Senior Living LLC
Ford
Gibson City
$350,000-1 million
- SNC Solutions Inc
Paxton
$1-2 million
- Colmac Coil Midwest, Inc.
- Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative, Inc.
$350,000-1 million
- Accolade Healthcare Of Paxton Senior Living LLC
- Accolade Healthcare Of The Heartland LLC
- Lee Farms General Partnership
Iroquois
Cissna Park
$1-2 million
- KSI Conveyors Inc
$350,000-1 million
- Illinois Grain & Seed, Inc
- Steffen Agency, Ltd.
Watseka
$2-5 million
- The Iroquois Memorial Hospital & Resident Home
$1-2 million
- Iroquois Paving Corporation
- T&D Metal Products, LLC
$350,000-1 million
- D&D Napa, Inc.
- Iroquois Mental Health Center
- Watseka Ford Lincoln Inc
Moultrie
Arthur
$350,000-1 million
- Coach House, Inc.
Sullivan
$2-5 million
- Agri-Fab, Inc.
- Mid-State Tank Co., Inc.
$350,000-1 million
- Central Roofing LLC
- Marvin Keller Trucking, Inc.
- MCC Network Services, LLC
- Moultrie County Beacon, Inc.
- Precision Builders & Associates, Inc.
- Quality Network Solutions, Inc.
Piatt
Atwood
$350,000-1 million
- Harris International Elevator, Inc
Bement
$1-2 million
- Central Illinois Manufacturing Company
Cerro Gordo
$350,000-1 million
- Clarkson Grain Company, Inc
Monticello
$2-5 million
- Kirby Medical Center
$350,000-1 million
- Rick Ridings Ford, Inc.
- Topflight Grain Cooperative Inc.
Vermilion
Allerton
$350,000-1 million
- Allerton Supply Company
Danville
$5-10 million
- Danville Metal Stamping Co, Inc.
$2-5 million
- Mervis Industries Inc
$1-2 million
- Crosspoint Human Services
- Greenwood, Inc.
- Group 2029, Inc.
- Steel Grip, Inc.
$350,000-1 million
- AII Holding, Inc
- American Event Services, LLC
- Carmack Car Capitol, Inc
- Chittick Family Eyecare Ltd
- Danville Operations, LLC
- Danville Polyclinic Ltd.
- Dawson Group, Inc
- Diveley Development Corp
- DND Witzel Management Co Inc.
- Gardenview Manor, LLC
- Goodloe E. Moore, Incorporated
- Illini Drilled Foundations
- L.L. Parks Livestock, Inc.
- Lakeview College Of Nursing
- Mosser's Shoes, Inc.
- Ray O'Herron Inc.
- Schomburg & Schomburg Construction Inc
- Terminix Services, Inc.
Georgetown
$350,000-1 million
- Georgetown Wood And Pallet Co Inc.
Henning
$1-2 million
- Full Fill Industries, LLC
Hoopeston
$350,000-1 million
- Hoopeston Retirement Village Foundation
Tilton
$350,000-1 million
- Central Illinois Scale Company
- Midwest Asphalt Co
- Midwest Auto Dealers LLC
Westville
$350,000-1 million
- Dynachem, Inc.