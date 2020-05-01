Submit your Tom's Mailbag questions here
CHAMPAIGN — It’s not everyday a customer leaves a 2,560-percent tip.
But that’s what Jimmy John’s founder Jimmy John Liautaud managed to do when he left a $5,000 tip at Maize this past week.
Farren’s received a similar tip, and “Black Dog got some love, too,” Liautaud told The News-Gazette. “Gosh they do a spectacular job at Black Dog!”
“When ordering lunch in I give a nice tip,” he said. “No agenda, just some love.”
He also helped out the Girl Scouts, who had about 3,500 boxes left to sell, but couldn’t do so door-to-door.
“I heard about it, so I bought them and donated them to the Eastern Illinois Food Bank,” Liautaud said. “Best 17k I spent in a long time.”
Liautaud said he was happy to help.
“When do the restaurant workers get celebrated and appreciated? Not often,” he said. “They are up early, stay late, work nights and weekends. When customers call, they execute. Rain, sleet, snow, heat or coronavirus, the one thing restaurant people do is make it happen. With that, it’s been wonderful to be able to sprinkle a little love, some positivity and appreciation.”
The restaurants were certainly thrilled to receive the extra gratuity.
“Knowing that our staff has been working reduced hours, and that they survive on tips, Jim left them $5,000 in gratuity,” Farren’s posted on its Facebook page. “This gesture was beyond generous, and was appreciated by every person who benefitted from his gift.”
News-Gazette