Local Gun Violence: A Community Conversation, Part 12
Add ‘outside the Market Place Mall food court’ to the lengthy list of public places where shots have been fired in Champaign-Urbana over the past year.
While only one person was struck by the single bullet — suffering a leg wound — there was an emotional toll to Saturday’s incident, say those who were there and those close to them.
In Part 12 of our continuing Community Conversation on gun violence, Editor JEFF D’ALESSIO caught up with a few Saturday mall shoppers (and their parents), among others.
What were you doing Saturday at the mall when you heard gunfire — or heard about it — and what do you remember feeling?
— LINDSEY OSTENDORF, manager at Kathy’s Salon in Paxton: “Honestly, I haven’t shopped at Market Place Mall for years. My husband, daughter and I had gone out shopping for a prom dress for my daughter’s junior prom. I was told Macy’s had dresses, so we added that store to our list of stops.
“We were only going to go to the mall for that store and maybe grab a pretzel from Auntie Anne’s. We found the dress section, and my daughter picked a few to try. We started to walk past the doors that are on the mall side, and swarms of people were running in, stating there had been a shooting.
“We made our way back toward the fitting rooms, since they were not near the doors. We stayed there with a few other customers and tried to figure out what was happening. My daughter was allowed to try on her dresses, but only made it through one fitting before we were given instructions to move to a safer location in the store to wait for police to secure the area.”
— Champaign resident JESSICA SARNO: “I’m still pretty shaken up. My husband was in line at Sarku and I was in line at Panda Express. I didn’t hear the shot, but tons of people ran and the lines were gone. I stood behind a planter, then noticed the victim on the ground.”
— Champaign real estate agent ANGIE KERR: “I was at the mall with two of my daughters, shopping at Old Navy. Initially, two girls came into the mall visibly upset and talking on the phone. Said they were in Old Navy now and were leaving. Didn’t think much of it.
“We were walking up to check out and as soon as we got there, the employee calmly and quietly said that there was an active shooter in the mall and that we needed to leave through the back entrance to the parking lot and that we couldn’t take anything with us.
“We immediately started to head to the back of the store and word was quickly spreading as everyone was headed for the door.
“We got to the parking lot and everyone was spilling out to the parking lot and leaving. We could hear and see the police arriving as we were leaving. We left the mall and found out what happened via social media. The staff at Old Navy were wonderful in how they calmly ushered customers out of the store. Clearly, they have been trained in what to do which is sad in and of itself.”
— Champaign County Juvenile Probation Officer HEIDI SLOUGH: “A ‘normal’ Saturday. My youngest daughter was playing in a volleyball tournament in Maroa. My oldest daughter was scheduled to work a mid-day shift at her very first ‘real’ job. A job she lobbied for, a job she loves. A job at the mall.
“No biggie, really. She’s incredibly responsible, so I had no qualms about heading to the tournament. As her father would also be at the tournament cheering on our younger daughter, I told her to call my best friend should anything major arise. I never in a million years anticipated that would actually become the case.
“As I sat In the bleachers at Maroa-Forsyth High School, watching my daughter’s team’s competition, I received a text from my oldest daughter that stopped my heart: ‘There is possibly a shooter in the mall right now, but our gate is shut and I’m safe in the back of the store. Just wanted to let you know before you find out from someone else and start freaking out.’
“I turned to my husband, who was with me, and told him, ‘Oh my God. There’s been a shooting at the mall.’ I started shaking, and my eyes welled up with tears. I got in contact with my ex-husband — her father — who, as I noted earlier, was also in Maroa to cheer on our youngest. ‘I’m freaking out.’ Having already spoken to her, he assured me ‘she’s safe. She’ll be OK.’
“One minute later, I received a text from my best friend: ‘I called and checked on (your daughter). She said she’s fine. I told her if I need to come there, I would. I called (your daughter) immediately to check on her for you.’
“I was shaking. I called my daughter, if for nothing else than to hear her voice and to tell her that I loved her. She told me that they were safe; and that she was OK. I held my composure, but inside I was dying.
“My child — the person who made me a mom — was an hour away, on lockdown, with a shooter at large. And I couldn’t do a damned thing to help her or keep her safe.
“I was mad, and I felt completely helpless because I wasn’t there; and I was scared that I may not see her again.”
In the end, it didn’t turn out to be the threat many feared. Still, it must be the kind of unnerving experience that isn’t out of mind hours or even days later.
— KATIE McCOLLOM, whose young daughter was attending a birthday party at the mall Saturday afternoon: “She is still very shaken by the experience and cries when she talks about it.”
— LINDSEY OSTENDORF: “We all are all right and my daughter was still able to get a dress, but she was shaken up by the experience. The situation was handled well by the store employees, and we felt they had our safety in mind.
“After finding out the whole story, I’m more confused. The fact that a small dispute escalated to a firearm being discharged is mind-blowing.
“As a parent, I hope that I have taught my children proper problem solving and/or coping skills so that they don’t end up resorting to something like this when faced with discouraging or frustrating situations. I understand some people find themselves in different circumstances, don’t have a good support system or they just somehow get pulled into a bad situation, even after being raised right.
“I know bad behavior doesn’t always stem from the parents. There could be many other influences that entice someone to be pulled into a life of crime and/or violence. After experiencing life with less money, I have seen how scarce resources are for people and families that don’t have much. That’s just a part of the problem, but providing more affordable and accessible resources would be a big steppingstone for a lot of people.”
— HEIDI SLOUGH: “This nightmare quickly ended, thanks to the quick response of the Champaign Police Department. From the time my child texted me until I got the ‘all clear’ was about 16 minutes. It was the longest 16 minutes of my life.
“Some people may feel my reaction’s a bit dramatic. And that is OK. But to those who feel that way, I can only hope you never have to endure your own 16 minutes of hell and the unknown.”
— ANGIE KERR: “It makes me sad that all of this violence is going on in Champaign. It doesn’t matter where you go anymore. As a mother, it makes me nervous to let my kids go out and do normal kid things because you never know what will happen.
“I’m a real estate agent and it is definitely an issue with buyers and sellers. People looking to move out of the area because of the violence and people who are moving to the area are becoming more aware of what is going on before they even are here.”
New topic: Tonight, the Champaign City Council will vote on spending $6.2 million-plus of COVID relief funding over two years on a number of gun violence-related programs and partnerships. If you had a vote in either Champaign or Urbana, where’s the first place you’d like to see the funding go?
— 2021 Urbana High grad BANAN GARADA, co-chair of FEMA’s National Youth Preparedness Council: “Education, I believe, is a powerful tool for positive change. Supporting education on gun violence prevention as part of a school curriculum is a critical step forward toward a better central Illinois community.
“Among other things, for me, education boils ignorance and education blisters crime while, most notably, education blossoms a way of understanding the world and unique people around us.”
— Former Parkland Police Chief VON YOUNG JR.: “I spent 36 years in law enforcement. Twenty were with the Champaign Police Department, retiring as the first African American lieutenant on that department. I’m not sure that using the COVID funds to fund another feel-good project is in the best interest of the citizens of the city of Champaign.
“More money needs to be invested in programs that stop the ‘see something, say nothing‘ mentality.
“Programs such as Crime Stoppers and selective enforcement patrol targeted at specific high-crime areas, and technology such as cameras and shot detection devices, should be funded.
“These methods have been shown to work in other cities. If people are doing nothing wrong, then there is no need to worry about being on camera.
“Perhaps if this technology had been in place, the police might have had some method of tracking down the driver who shot a totally innocent young man for the mere act of honking his horn.
“We have seen a rise in gun violence that is unprecedented. We have a mayor, city council and city manager who think that handcuffing the police is acceptable, and who repeatedly placate felons and law breakers who continue to terrorize this community.
“The rampant violence needs to be addressed by aggressively using bonafide police tactics and methods.
“By discouraging our police department from making probable cause stops, and not supporting the police department when it is most needed, seems to send a message that complete anarchy is acceptable behavior.
“All one needs to do is drive on a city street and watch how drivers are completely disregarding speed limits, stop lights and stop signs.
“Because of this, the number of crashes has increased significantly, including a senseless death in which a convicted felon was driving in excess of 100mph on a city street, killing an innocent driver on her way to work.
“Until the leaders of this city are prepared to take action to take back this city, we will continue to see innocent citizens shot, killed or injured by those who have total disregard for others or the law.
“Every officer involved in police work knows that the use of probable cause stops is the best way to intervene in taking guns off the street.
“l was, and still am, a big proponent of community policing. It is still an effective form of police work but is hard to practice when your police department is severely understaffed and not supported.
“Citizens need to step up and demand that officers be allowed to practice proactive policing. Take the handcuffs off the police and let them do their job.”
— Champaign youth and elderly advocate HEATHER ROSE: “I really think the city should fund organizations such as FirstFollowers. When it comes to curbing gun violence, we must understand that any problem should be solved by those same people that are affected every day and to not deter those closest to the problem from solving that problem. Which is a common issue when it comes to funding programs and then gatekeepers and stakeholders want stats and physical results to occur in such a way that’s unreasonable for those that affected by the problem.
“I also believe in funding nonprofits or programs that offer people resources to help curb gun violence — such as a cooperative of people that come together as a one-stop-shop type of collective to address the needs that are in such areas like Garden Hills.
"This means that we have to work together and not separately. Meaning three to five programs in one space help dissolve underlying issues that may exist in homes, outside of homes or maybe even with personal or individual issues that hinder someone’s life or growth within the community.
"Therefore, we all have a means to co exist as a community working toward improvement and development.”
— Champaign certified life coach MARNITA HARRIS: “I would dedicate a lot of funding to therapy and life coaching programs. While having stricter gun laws and policies is important, I don’t believe it gets to the root of the problem.
“Our youth and young adults are hurting. There is a lot of pain and trauma that hasn’t been dealt with and that causes some individuals to act out in unimaginable ways.
“Therapy is still considered a taboo subject, especially in Black and Brown communities, but I think it is necessary to help individuals discuss their problems and feelings and find healthy ways to cope.
“If therapy isn’t needed, life coaching programs could also be a huge benefit. Life coaching would encourage individuals and help them become the best versions of themselves; it would offer them hope for their future.
”There isn’t one solution to curbing gun violence, but I truly believe offering therapy and life coaching programs would be a step in the right direction.”
— REV. PERRICO ROBINSON, pastor at Champaign’s St. Luke CME Church: “I would hope to see a significant portion applied toward gun violence awareness and research groups.
“Although it’s a multifaceted and complicated issue, it’s my belief that gun violence awareness, which can be expressed through a plethora of approaches, can play a major role in reducing gun-related crimes in our community.”
”In addition, by supporting gun violence research, we allow for an evidence-based approach so that strategies can be developed and implemented to prevent gun violence. Furthermore, gun violence is preventable but we have to be willing to come together as a community to heal and address one of the most significant public health issues in Champaign County and our country.”
— MARCUS REID, a music minister at Champaign’s Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church: “Youth employment and/or after-school programs are a must. Most gun violence is happening to our youth and it’s happening after school hours and on weekends.
“If we have jobs in place for our youth and we provided them with skills and money, this will help them see value in themselves.”
— Retired FedEx sales executive LEE McDONALD, who ran for Champaign school board in 2019: “First, expand the new license-plate reader program. Limiting them to certain neighborhoods is not enough. The neighborhood near Springfield and Mattis had its second shooting (recently).
“We are usually on camera in any retail establishment. Being on camera at any intersection does not give me any concern.
“Second, make a very large increase in the rewards for Crime Stoppers to encourage more communication with police.
“Third, I realize that the new home for the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club at the Martens Center is well-funded and to open soon.
“Any funds that can be funneled to that club or organizations like it that provide positive mentoring of local youth are a positive use of the funds.
“Fourth, with the staffing issues with local police personnel, why not increase salaries for current and new personnel?
“Nationally, morale is not good, for lots of reasons. Per FBI statistics, last year 73 officers were killed feloniously while on duty, which was a 20-year high.
“Almost half of them had no engagement with their assailant before the attack.”
— ROBB PATTON, retired MTD director of operations: “Although $6.2 million is a lot of money, in many ways it is not. To really put a major dent in crime and violence, we need major investments in our youth — from preschool on up.
“That said, I think $6.2 million could help in an effort to focus on community policing concepts with the major goal of establishing trust. The police need community involvement in order to stop in some cases, and to bring to justice in others, those involved.
“Right now, I’m not sure that trust is there.”