MAHOMET — The Mahomet-Seymour school district will not be changing to a five-day in-person school week for grades 6-12.
During a lengthy meeting Monday night that lasted well past midnight, the board voted 4-3 to continue with the four-day in-person model it approved in September, beginning with the second semester.
The five-day plan also called for outsourcing remote learning to an outside company.
More than 20 members of the public gave their opinions of the proposal. Board members Merle Giles, Ken Keefe, Colleen Schultz and Meghan Henry voted against changing to the five-day plan, while Jeremy Henrichs, Lori Larson and Max McComb voted for it.
The board also voted down a proposal to continue with the hybrid plan currently being used but direct the administration to survey and determine how to improve it. The hybrid plan includes two days of in-person instruction and two days of remote learning per week, with Monday used for teacher prep time.
In addition to the public comment portion, school officials and board members received scores of emails from the public stating their opinion on the five-day proposal. McComb said the opinions were wide ranging.
The board heard from a number of teachers representing various grade levels. All opposed going to the five-day model. Members of the public who spoke, however, appeared to be split on the issue.
Pros listed for the five-day-a-week in-person instruction with remote learning outsourced included:
• Remote learning would no longer have to be done by M-S teachers.
• Mondays would not be needed for planning/collaboration for remote students.
• A staff member would be needed solely dedicated to remote learning (this will be needed the second semester regardless of what plan the district uses).
Cons listed for the plan include:
• Remote learners are not engaged with M-S teachers and students.
• The cost of remote learning would be higher, estimated at $250,000.
• Outsourcing does not cover all classes M-S offers (about 90 percent).
• The district will need a staff member solely dedicated to overseeing remote learning.
• M-S teachers are still planning for in-person students in quarantine.
• The choice must be made for the semester for planning purposes with no flexibility.