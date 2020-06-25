MAHOMET - The Village of Mahomet has canceled the 2020 Mahomet Music Festival due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The popular event was scheduled to take place downtown Aug. 28-29, with Hairbangers Ball and Jordan Davis among those playing the main stage.
Said Village President Sean Widener: "With the continued COVID-19 situation and large gathering restrictions from Gov. Pritzker and health department restrictions that must be followed, we were forced to make this difficult decision.
"It is also unfortunate because there are people in the entertainment industry, our carnival, food vendors, and small retail vendors that rely on summer festivals and events like ours who may never financially recover."
Festival chairman David Parsons added: "While we had continued to hold out hope that the restrictive orders on large crowds would be lifted in time to have the festival, it become clear it would happen in time for our event.
"Additionally, we are unable to guarantee our food, alcohol and carnival vendors would be able obtain the required state and health department permits to operate at the event."
The 2021 festival is scheduled for Aug. 27-28.
"People were really hoping that we could still have the festival this year," Widener said. "This is our one big community event and would have provided a much-needed break from being cooped up for the past few months."