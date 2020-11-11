For many area veterans, the COVID-19 pandemic has meant a loss of community and camaraderie as the canteens associated with their post have been closed and monthly meetings not held.
The loss might become permanent. At least one area post might not survive another shutdown similar to what was enacted earlier this year.
Justin Penrod, commander of the Rantoul VFW post, said his post’s canteen has been able to serve customers outdoors only during the fairly warm early November weather. But when the thermometer plummets, all sales will cease to comply with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s restaurant-bar shutdown order in the state.
“When it gets cold and we’re not allowed back in in a few weeks, and it gets back to the 30s, we’re not going to have people coming out ... no matter how many bonfires we light,” Penrod said.
The VFW post is closed indoors. When the entire operation is closed, Penrod isn’t sure the post will be able to survive.
“If they don’t figure out something ... I know our canteen isn’t going to reopen at all,” he said. “We barely survived the first closure.”
He said the post’s reserves were down to about $900 when it was allowed to reopen in June.
“Once it gets closed, and we don’t get our customers, this pandemic is probably going to kill us,” Penrod said.
The canteen is open to veterans and other members of the public. It employs a full-time bar manager and six part-time bartenders.
The closure means some veterans have nowhere to go where everybody knows their name.
“There are some veterans who like to be around other veterans,” Penrod said. “There’s not a lot of places where a person who has served can go and talk and not have to explain himself or herself.
“It’s not just a bar, it’s a community.”
Brad Gould, commander of Urbana VFW 630, agrees many canteens might not reopen.
“Some of the groups are like a small business,” Gould said. “And some of these, the VFW halls, the Legion halls, they don’t have the capital to stay closed. The electric still needs to stay on, and the beer coolers still need to stay on, (and) there’s nobody coming in.”
Until Monday, the post’s canteen was staying open, observing social distancing with tables 6 feet apart, everyone wearing masks.
“We were doing fine,” he said. “We have an outdoor area that can hold maybe 20 people” that has remained open.
Even before the indoor closure, not as many people were coming out. Due to their age, many military veterans are in the high-risk category should they catch the coronavirus.
Still, there were some who didn’t let that deter them from coming in.
“We had older veterans coming in,” Penrod said. They said to themselves, “‘I survived World War II, and I’m 90-plus years old, and I want to have a beer.’”
He said for some veterans, the canteen being closed means more than just losing a familiar place to have a beer.
“There’s no camaraderie,” Penrod said. “A lot of the older veterans look forward to that trip (to the canteen) every day just to say hi. And that’s being taken away.”
Mike Lueth, commander of Philo American Legion 1171, said his post does not have a canteen, but it had been meeting every other month. That, too, has ended.
“I’ve got a very old group,” Lueth said, with the majority 70 years and older. “With the COVID, that does not fare well with us.”
Lueth said some members have other social contacts. He, for instance, is part of a coffee group that meets outdoors at Philo Tavern. But when the weather turns colder, that will end.
Like many other veterans, he will be stuck indoors.