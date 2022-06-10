CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County is, once again, back to a high community transmission rate for COVID-19.
That means everyone is advised to wear a face mask indoors in public places, regardless of vaccination status, under the latest federal guidance.
Champaign County’s transmission level was adjusted from medium to high Friday, based on the number of new COVID cases per 100,000 population, percentage of intensive care beds available in the community (currently 27 percent) and the rate of staffed hospital beds occupied by COVID patients per 100,000 over the past seven days.
The nearest other counties at a high COVID transmission level are Ford and McLean counties.
Vermilion, Douglas and Piatt counties are at the medium transmission level.