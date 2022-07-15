CHAMPAIGN — COVID-19 transmission is at an elevated level throughout East Central Illinois, with Champaign, Vermilion, Douglas, Edgar and Coles counties among 50 in the state considered to be at a high transmission level, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health Friday.
Ford, Piatt and Moultrie counties are among 44 counties in Illinois at a medium transmission level.
As of Friday, 24 Champaign County residents were hospitalized with COVID.
Health authorities urge wearing masks in indoor public places in communities that are at a high level.
In communities at the medium level, people who are elderly and/or immunocompromised are advised to mask up.
“With 94 counties now rated at medium or high community level for COVID-19, we are seeing a slow but steady increase in case counts,” said IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars.