MONTICELLO — After more than an hour of discussion and input from audience members, the Monticello school board opted for no mandatory masking to start the school year, but also scheduled a special meeting Aug. 12 to consider the issue once more prior to the start of classes Aug. 18.
The district back-to-school plan includes Centers For Disease Control wording of strongly recommending masks for staff and students indoors, but the board decided that masks could be optional if COVID cases in Piatt County remain low.
“I'd like to meet again, which is still six days prior to the start of school, at which time we will consider the plan that we have, along with any changes in guidance that have come from the CDC, IDPH and Gov. (J.B.) Pritzker's office, along with the COVID data numbers,” Monticello School Superintendent Vic Zimmerman said.
“We're all concerned about COVID coming back, the Delta variant. I understand that. But we need to watch the data and see where it is six days prior to school and revisit the plan at that point.”
Several from the audience asked the board to mandate masking to start the year, saying the tactic helped it succeed during a challenging 2020-21 school year.
“I know that we have a road map to success. It's last year's road map,” Tony Pomonis said. “I humbly submit to you, that you vote down this draft and instead adopt one that says instead of masks recommended, say that masks are required.”
Another parent, Kelly McCleary, agreed.
“To be frank, I am scared, not only for my unvaccinated children, but for the other 50 percent of children in our district that cannot be vaccinated at this time,” McCleary said.
Current COVID-19 vaccines are not available for those under 12.
Brian Murphy spoke in support of the board policy that essentially makes masking optional, pointing out that CDC figures show school aged children have a tiny chance of having a harmful effect from COVID.
“With such a very small percentage chance, to mandate something, I don't see how that makes sense,” said Murphy, adding that his three-year-old daughter was set back in developing communication skills due to not seeing faces during the pandemic.
“Kids get so many of their social cues through face reading,” he said. “For the kids, it's very important.”
Tony Galbo asked the board to take the extra precaution of mandatory masks anyway, saying he knows firsthand how a parent can lose a child even when the chance is low.
His five-year-old daughter, Gabby, died from a rare disease — Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever — in 2012.
“When it comes to coronavirus, what is the best thing that has worked, and it's masks. We know that masks worked last year,” Galbo said.
“If we're wrong, we're going to be back here asking why,” he said.
Emily Jenkins said the biggest change from last fall to now is that parents can be better safeguarded because of the COVID-19 vaccine, but that most school-aged children don't have that option.
“Nothing has changed for the students this year compared to last year. The virus is prevalent. Cases are rising. The only difference is that adults can be protected by the vaccine,” Jenkins said.
She pointed out that last year's precautions included shorter school days, no lunch served on campus and required masking.
“Now that adults can be protected, you're saying let's get back to normal without any of last year's precautions? That sends a clear message to me that you only care about the adults in the school, and you don't care about the safety of our children,” Jenkins said.
After discussing the issue, the board voted to approve the plan, but also to schedule a special meeting Aug. 12 for a final review.
“I'm comfortable with the plan,” board member Marc Sheppard said, adding that he also liked the idea of revisiting it Aug. 12.
But Dave Stanko — the lone "no" vote — felt approval was premature since the COVID-19 situation and guidelines are changing so often.
“I'm not ready to approve this plan. I think meeting on the 12th is a great idea,” Stanko said. “If we can get four, five, six (data points), then that puts us in a better position to have the data to make the right decision.”
Zimmerman said in informal poll of parents showed about 25 percent favored mandatory masking again this fall. Among staff, the split was closer to 50/50.