CHAMPAIGN — A day after Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation allowing for the carryout and delivery of cocktails, Mayor Deb Feinen issued an executive order allowing it in Champaign.
Feinen issued her order Wednesday and announced it Thursday.
It requires that cocktails must be premixed and in sealed containers with a secure cap or lid. The beverages will also have to be transported in a vehicle’s trunk or other area not easily accessible to passengers, the order said.
The new law is another effort by the Legislature to help bars and restaurants affected by the coronavirus lockdown. Earlier, Champaign and Urbana issued emergency orders allowing the delivery of packaged alcohol, but not mixed drinks.