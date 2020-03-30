For 24/7 coverage, follow us on Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook.
Three more cases of coronavirus were confirmed today in Champaign County — a male in his 80s, a male in his 40s and a female in her 30s.
So far, 24 cases have been confirmed in Champaign County.
Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 461 new cases and eight new deaths across the state.
When asked at his daily briefing in Chicago about the possibility of extending the statewide stay-at-home order beyond April 7, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he was evaluating the situation "every day."
“Because there’s so much we just don’t know — and because there’s new information coming in every day — I would say it’s something we have to consider, whether to extend and for how long,” Pritzker said today.
That was 644 cases fewer than the previous day's total but both Pritzker and IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike warned against comparing figures from one day to the next.
"We know we're still in an exponential growth phase," Ezike said today.
Across Illinois, more than 5,000 people have confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 73 people have died from it in Illinois.
1ST CASE IN FORD COUNTY
Ford County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.
The public health department said the man in his 70s is in the hospital.
Like other cases locally and nationwide, officials are now scouring the man's recent contacts to see who else may have been exposed.
MORNING BRIEFING:
— Country star Joe Diffie died Sunday after falling ill with coronavirus. He was 61. Diffie was due to open for the Eli Young Band at the Ford County Fair in Melvin on June 19. A rep for the fair says “At this time nothing has been canceled.”
— After extending spring break by a week, Parkland College on Monday joined the UI in online classes for the rest of the school year.
— On Wednesday, the Wesley Food Pantry at Parkland will re-open with curbside service only. The pantry will give out pre-packaged meals from 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays at two locations: Staerkel Planetarium and at the U-building circle drive. The pantry started for students but has been open to the public since 2014.
— The Illinois Department of Human Services is closing 61 of 75 Family Community Resource Centers. But the office on Country Fair Drive in Champaign will stay open with reduced staff. Still, you’re asked to go online or call and see if you can resolve your issue without a visit.
FROM SUNDAY: 6 CASES REPORTED IN CHAMPAIGN COUNTY
Among the 1,105 new confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide are six in Champaign County, public health officials said.
That brings the totals to 21 in Champaign County and 4,596 across Illinois. No other information was made available about the local cases.
None of those who’ve tested positive in Champaign County have been among the 65 Illinoisans who’ve died, a number that rose by 18 today.
Of Illinois’ 102 counties, only eight have more COVID-19 cases than Champaign County, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.
The hardest-hit places in Illinois:
1. Chicago: 2,026 cases, 16 deaths
2. Cook County: 1,419 cases, 24 deaths
3. Lake County: 300 cases, one death
4. DuPage County: 274 cases, seven deaths
5. Will County: 182 cases, four deaths
6. Kane County: 100 cases, six deaths
7. McHenry County: 52 cases, two deaths
8. Kankakee County: 33 cases, zero deaths
9. St. Clair County: 31 cases, one death
10. Champaign County: 21 cases, zero deaths
11. Kendall County: 15 cases, one death
12. McLean County: 14 cases, one death
13. Madison County: 12 cases, zero deaths; Winnebago County: 12 cases, zero deaths
15. Sangamon County: nine cases, one death
16. DeKalb County: eight cases, zero deaths; Peoria County: eight cases, zero deaths
18. Christian County: six cases, zero deaths; Clinton County: six cases, zero deaths
20. Rock Island County: five cases, zero deaths
In all, 47 Illinois counties have reported cases, with Bond, Knox, Menard and Montgomery added to the list today.
In central Illinois, the McLean County Public Health Department reported two new cases today — a male in his 70s and a female in her 30s. Both are self-isolating at home, county officials said.
Meanwhile, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said today, it’s expected that Illinois will be testing 10,000 people a day statewide within 10 days. Currently, that number is about 4,000.
Across Illinois, Pritzker said 30 hospitals and clinical lab testing sites are up and running. That includes Carle Foundation Hospital, which began testing Friday and expects to be conducting 100 tests daily by Monday.
Six counties statewide reported deaths today:
— Cook County: One male in his 50s, two females in their 60s, two males in their 70s, three females in their 70s, two males in their 80s and one female in her 80s.
— DuPage County: One male in his 60s.
— Kane County: One male in his 40s, two males in their 90s.
— Kendal County: One male in his 60s.
— LaSalle County: One male in his 80s.
— St. Clair County: One female in her 70s.