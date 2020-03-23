Monday's coronavirus updates | Vermilion Co.: Share information, 'not fear'
After 39 tests, the Vermilion County Health Department is yet to receive its first “lab-confirmed” COVID-19 case, officials say.
Of the 39, 29 came back negative, one sample wasn’t tested due to a labeling error and nine have yet to arrive.
“At this time, the risk for COVID-19 for our community is very low,” the department said in a separate Facebook post. “Please make sure that you rely on facts when sharing information and not fear. Be assured, that the Vermilion County Health Department regularly communicates with our preparedness partners to prepare for any emergency or outbreak.”
****
AROUND THE AREA
Villa Grove has called off all public meetings until at least April 7 and closed the main office to walk-ins. Otherwise, City Administrator Jacki Athey said Monday, “all departments are continuing to function as before the pandemic began.”
Elsewhere around the area:
— GIFFORD: St. Paul Lutheran has canceled its food distribution, which was to have happened Saturday in Rantoul.
— HINDSBORO: There was no need to close Village Hall, as so many other area towns have done in recent days — there’s no such building in the small Douglas County village.
“We don’t have a common gathering point, other than our two bars. They are both closed,” Village President Kent Douglas said. “Even our board meetings have less than 10 people attending, so we have not had to change our ways much.”
— CHARLESTON: The Coles County Barbershop Chorus’ 26th Annual Lenten Benefit Concert — set for April 5 at Charleston United Methodist — has been canceled. “There is a possibility that it may be rescheduled later in the summer as a Sacred Music Benefit for area Homeless and Food Pantry Programs,” organizers announced.