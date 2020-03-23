Monday's coronavirus updates | Words of wisdom from Julie Pryde; 236 new cases, 3 deaths
For 24/7 coverage, follow us on Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook.
Tom's Mailbag: Submit your question here
Champaign County Health District: COVID-19 information
State map: COVID-19 cases by county
Have a story to tell? Email news@news-gazette.com.
***
A few words of COVID-19 wisdom from C-U Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde to our Deb Pressey:
1. It’s possible to have been infected with COVID-19, contagious and unaware of that because you have mild or no symptoms.
“We would like it if everyone assumes that they’re infected and everyone around is infected,” she said.
2. While you can still go out for necessary supplies, limit your trips to the grocery or pharmacy as much as possible and go only when it’s essential.
Don’t be afraid to ask the person ahead of or behind you in line at a store to move farther away.
“Don’t be afraid to say, ‘I don’t know if I’m infectious or if you are infectious,’” Pryde said.
3. If you’re going to sew and wear a cloth mask, be aware this may provide only limited protection, though it can help you keep your hands away from your mouth and nose.
It won’t replace the need for social distancing.
***
PRITZKER: 'PEOPLE OF ILLINOIS HAVE STEPPED UP'
In his daily briefing this afternoon, Gov. J.B. Pritzker lauded companies and organizations that have contributed medical equipment and supplies in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19.
"The people of Illinois have stepped up once again," he said.
In a new partnership with the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association and the Illinois Biotechnology Innovation Organization, Pritzker said companies will begin manufacturing products ranging from medicine and therapies, personal protective devices – which includes N95 masks, gloves, gowns, ventilators and sanitizer, among others — and medical equipment.
236 new cases in Illinois. Now up to 1,285https://t.co/v4tbp7zUBy pic.twitter.com/KKuOSebEOU— Ben Zigterman (@bzigterman) March 23, 2020
The IDPH reported 236 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today (bringing the state's total to 1,285) and announced three additional deaths — all in Cook County, two men in their 80s and another in his 90s.
***
HIRING ON THE RISE
CVS Health unveiled plans Monday to hire 50,000 workers and reward employees who are required to work during the pandemic.
Bonuses ranging from $150 to $500 will go to”pharmacists and certain other health care professionals on the frontlines, store associates and managers, and other site-based hourly employees,” the company announced.
The hiring spree would be the most ambitious in CVS history, officials said. It calls for immediately filling 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary roles across the country, with job titles that include store associates, home delivery drivers, distribution center employee and member/customer service professional.
“The company will utilize a technology-enabled hiring process that includes virtual job fairs, virtual interviews and virtual job tryouts. Many roles will be filled by existing CVS Health clients who have had to furlough workers, including Hilton and Marriott,” CVS said in Monday’s announcement.
***
MARKET PLACE MALL: FOOD TO GO
As of Monday afternoon, Champaign’s Market Place Mall remained open for “essential businesses and food carryout,” General Manager Dennis Robertson said.
These are tough times for the retail industry, with the parent companies of many mall tenants announcing their stores were shutting down for the short term days before Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued his statewide stay-at-home order.
Among them: Macy’s (closed through at least March 31), J.C. Penney (scheduled to reopen April 2), The Gap/Old Navy (announced two-week shutdown on March 19), H&M (closed through April 2) and Dick’s Sporting Goods/Field & Stream (plans to reopen April 2).
Market Place earlier announced reduced hours: noon to 7 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
***
VERMILION COUNTY: 29 TESTS BACK, 9 OUT
After 39 tests, the Vermilion County Health Department is yet to receive its first “lab-confirmed” COVID-19 case, officials say.
Of the 39, 29 came back negative, one sample wasn’t tested due to a labeling error and nine have yet to arrive.
“At this time, the risk for COVID-19 for our community is very low,” the department said in a separate Facebook post. “Please make sure that you rely on facts when sharing information and not fear. Be assured, that the Vermilion County Health Department regularly communicates with our preparedness partners to prepare for any emergency or outbreak.”
****
FARMER CITY RACE POSTPONED
Scratch next month’s World of Outlaws Illini 100 from the dwindling calendar of area events.
The $15,000-to-win late model race — scheduled for April 2-4 at Farmer City Raceway — has been postponed, officials announced Monday, adding: “Fans with tickets to those three events should continue to hold their tickets until new dates are announced.”
****
AROUND THE AREA
Villa Grove has called off all public meetings until at least April 7 and closed the main office to walk-ins. Otherwise, City Administrator Jacki Athey said Monday, “all departments are continuing to function as before the pandemic began.”
Elsewhere around the area:
— GIFFORD: St. Paul Lutheran has canceled its food distribution, which was to have happened Saturday in Rantoul.
— HINDSBORO: There was no need to close Village Hall, as so many other area towns have done in recent days — there’s no such building in the small Douglas County village.
“We don’t have a common gathering point, other than our two bars. They are both closed,” Village President Kent Douglas said. “Even our board meetings have less than 10 people attending, so we have not had to change our ways much.”
— CHARLESTON: The Coles County Barbershop Chorus’ 26th Annual Lenten Benefit Concert — set for April 5 at Charleston United Methodist — has been canceled. “There is a possibility that it may be rescheduled later in the summer as a Sacred Music Benefit for area Homeless and Food Pantry Programs,” organizers announced.