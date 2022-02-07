CHAMPAIGN — A man in his 60s has become the second Champaign County resident to die of COVID-19 in the past two days.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District reported the latest death Monday, and another one on Sunday, a man in his 80s.
With the latest two fatalities, the county's COVID death toll has risen to 266.
In other updates, COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose by 127 Monday, while the number of currently active cases fell overnight.
There were 785 active cases, 244 fewer than on Sunday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Only two ZIP Code areas in the county had more than 100 cases — Champaign 61820 with 311 and Urbana 61801 with 146.
More to know:
— Total cases in the county to date: 59,695.
— Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID: 43, unchanged from Sunday.